Rick Spielman: Teddy Bridgewater decision was all about health

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman officially declared this week that the team will not pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s rookie contract, and he says that decision was all about the knee injury Bridgewater suffered in practice last summer.
Spielman said on PFT Live that Bridgewater may still have a future in Minnesota, but for now the team just can’t count on him being healthy enough to play.
“It doesn’t mean Teddy wouldn’t be a Minnesota Viking, it just means, where his health is at this point, we wouldn’t pick up his option,” Spielman said.
Spielman noted that the Vikings picked up 2013 first-round pick Sharrif Floyd’s fifth-year option and are now on the hook for his $6.757 million salary this season even though he suffered a knee injury that could be career ending. The Vikings had some bad luck with first-round picks in both 2013 and 2014 suffering very serious knee injuries while still on their rookie contracts, and they think picking up Bridgewater’s option would risk making a bad situation even worse.
I continue to feel bad for this guy. I know there are going to tons of posts making fun of the Vikes for taking Teddy Two Gloves, but he doesnt deserve this. I mean, even if he didnt work out as a franchise QB he could have had a career as a back up with lots of starting experience. It really sucks for the kid.
This is too bad – is there a precedent for a career ending, non-contact injury like this in football? I don’t remember one.
Makes sense. Money makes the world go round and being on the hook for a man who (sadly) may never play again makes no sense.
It is a salary cap world in the NFL, if you are going to be competitive, you have to make tough decisions like these.
People sure like to jump to conclusions. This does not mean that Teddy’s career is over or that Spielman made a mistake. I predict that the Vikings and Teddy will agree on a short contract extension that gives the Vikings more time to evaluate Teddy’s comeback and gives Teddy some security while he’s rehabbing. Both sides want to stay together.
If he were totally honest, he’d admit it’s about the guaranteed money. Furthermore, out of 32 teams in the NFL, every single last one of the GM’s would have made the exact same decision so this is one of those rare circumstances where it is impossible to criticize Rick Spielman’s judgement regarding the QB position.
Now for the bad news, Sammy Sleeves isn’t the answer and in the short term, the Vikings will have to “groom” a franchise QB . And the GM picking that Qb has one of the sorriest track records in the NFL on picking a QB, not that Spielman doesn’t have company, it’s just that there is nothing in his history that would suggest he knows anything about QB potential.
The move by Spielman was no surprise at all, and any other GM in the league would have made it. No one is going to guarantee any player $12 million if he doesn’t know whether that player is going to recover from an injury.
If Bradford plays out the year, and Bridgewater recovers to a point the Vikings are comfortable with, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that the Vikings sign him for 2018, but likely at a lower price. That’s common sense.
