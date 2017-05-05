Talks with Jets, Texans preceded Jay Cutler’s move to TV

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler may be temporarily finished with football, and apparently nothing he heard lately was enough to keep him from taking a broadcasting job.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cutler talked to the Jets and Texans about continuing to play prior to taking the job with FOX.
The conversations with the Jets were termed “real discussions,” while the ones with the Texans were termed “less-promising.”
Of course, the Texans didn’t really need Cutler, after trading up to take Deshaun Watson in the first round last week. They’ve said Tom Savage will go into camp as their starter, but there’s an obvious plan for the future there.
The Jets’ quarterback situation is less clear, with journeyman Josh McCown promising to work with Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.
It’s hard to argue that Cutler wouldn’t have been the most immediately talented quarterback in either place, but one side or the other didn’t feel like pursuing.
The Jets were actually looking at this loser/fraud? Why am I not surprised?
Never seen Jay smile like that.
Tom Savage will not be giving up Job to DeShaun Watson. Heard it here first. Savage is taking it and running. Cutler would have started in NY though..
Jay Cutler smiling? Photoshopped, Fake News
I realize the “pile on Jay Cutler” bandwagon is pretty full, and this – coming from a Packer fan might seem a little odd but I’ve always viewed Jay Cutler as being a damn good quarterback. The problem is – he played for a bad organization … it appears the Chicago Bear front office for years has been run by a bunch that resembles chimps at their first fire.
How many coaches and offensive coordinators have they gone through? Every new coordinator brings a new language to the game – so the verbage is always changing .. and if what I read is true – Mike Martz wouldn’t even allow him to call an audible at the line.
What happened to Greg Olsen? … traded away for a bag of chips and a used ball bag. Brandon Marshall? Martelus Bennett? Go ahead, name the guys he’s had to throw to … And the offensive line? Truly offensive.
They had Matt Forte and not much else.
If you have to deal with that for years on end, you wouldn’t me smiling in the huddle either.
So go ahead Bear fans … continue to cuss out Jay Cutler. I submit to you … your cancer still lies within.
Jay made the right choice.