Talks with Jets, Texans preceded Jay Cutler’s move to TV

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler may be temporarily finished with football, and apparently nothing he heard lately was enough to keep him from taking a broadcasting job.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cutler talked to the Jets and Texans about continuing to play prior to taking the job with FOX.

The conversations with the Jets were termed “real discussions,” while the ones with the Texans were termed “less-promising.”

Of course, the Texans didn’t really need Cutler, after trading up to take Deshaun Watson in the first round last week. They’ve said Tom Savage will go into camp as their starter, but there’s an obvious plan for the future there.

The Jets’ quarterback situation is less clear, with journeyman Josh McCown promising to work with Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

It’s hard to argue that Cutler wouldn’t have been the most immediately talented quarterback in either place, but one side or the other didn’t feel like pursuing.