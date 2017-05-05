Tavon Austin expected to miss OTAs after having wrist surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

It looks like Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin will miss much of the team’s offseason work due to a wrist injury.

The Rams confirmed that Austin had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist on Tuesday. The wideout is expected to miss the final phase of the team’s offseason program, which consists of 10 organized team activities that kick off on May 23. He is expected to be healthy in time for training camp.

Austin set career highs with 59 catches and 508 receiving yards last season and scored four touchdowns overall after signing a six-year extension with the team before the start of the season. New coach Sean McVay talked about taking advantage of Austin’s skills as a receiver and a runner shortly after being hired earlier this year.

“You look at some of the things that Tavon Austin does with the ball, both in the run game and when he’s able to catch it as a receiver,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s a guy that you want to move all over the formation.”

Any on-field work with Austin will have to wait, but he’ll still be able to attend meetings until he’s healed enough to return to action.