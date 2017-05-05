Wade Phillips had an awkward interview in Washington three years ago

New Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has a new book, Son of Bum. Written with our friend Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the memoir includes Wade’s memory of an awkward interview with Washington coach Jay Gruden after Gruden got the D.C. gig in 2014.
“By this point my son Wes was the Redskins’ tight end coach,” Phillips explains (via Mark Bullock of the Washington Post), “so I was looking forward to the possibility of us working together again. But my interview with Jay was strange, to say the least. . . . When Jay was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati and I was with the Texans, I faced the Bengals twice in the playoffs, after the 2011 and 2012 seasons, and beat them both times — 31-10 and 19-13. I felt he knew my credentials and might have been impressed with the things we were able to do in the previous three games in which we had beaten the Bengals, including one game during the regular season.
“We watched a lot of tape of the Texans’ games versus his offense. It seemed to me a lot of the players were of when Cincinnati did well. Most of the interview was about that. I thought we should have talked more about philosophy, technique, concepts, and my record, but he was the one interviewing me.
“After the interview I told Wes of my disappointment. I felt Jay didn’t have as much regard for my coaching as I’d hoped he would. He ended up hiring Joe Barry, a friend of his, to be defensive coordinator.”
Coupled with Wade’s lamentations about being paid less than his top lieutenant in Dallas, the book apparently has a degree of candor that makes it a “must” read. And so I will.
The Phillips family are good, smart people.
Seems like Wade is always the victim in his mind.
I like Wade and I like his defenses even more (great fun to watch), but the two comments cited in this article sound kind of whiny to me. Made me think of the time Dallas was featured on Hard Knocks and Wade struck me at the time — when he was personally telling a player why he had been cut — as being too kind-hearted to be a head coach. In any event, I’ll probably buy the book because Wade’s had an interesting career and reading about it will be time well spent, most likely.
This family continues to live off Bum’s legacy, be grateful Wade.
And now Joe Barry is his LB coach after Washington fired him. Odd place, the NFL.
On one hand, the interview didn’t sound that awkward. On the other, apparently Jay Gruden isn’t the best people person and turned away one of the best defensive coordinators in pro football to hire a bum named Joe Barry.
Redskins would’ve been a lot more scary with Wade at the defense’s helm.
RandyinRoxbury says:
May 5, 2017 10:56 AM
This family continues to live off Bum’s legacy, be grateful Wade.
===================
If you don’t know Wade Phillips is one of the better defensive minds in football maybe you should try actually watching some.
RandyinRoxbury says:
May 5, 2017 10:56 AM
This family continues to live off Bum’s legacy, be grateful Wade.
You might actually watch Wades squads play before making such a asinine comment.
Always liked Wade Phillips. Seems like one of the only nice coaches in the NFL. He’s like an NFL unicorn.
Not the biggest Wade Phillips fan, but I’m pretty sure I’d take him to coach my defense over just about any defensive coordinator in the league. This just further proves Jay Gruden is a hack
So Gruden lost two playoff games only managing one TD in each and actually went to the trouble of piecing together film of all his good plays to try and embarrass the guy who totally shut him down? It doesn’t get any more petty than that.
Had Wade not locked horns with the meddling Ralph Wilson, and had Wilson not meddled in who would play QB, he might still be the HC of the Bills, and the “drought” would have never happened. Perhaps, the contrary.
Shoulda, coulda, woulda
As a Bills fa I would welcome Wade back as our head coach. last HC that got us to the playoffs….18 years ago…..
When you’re as old as a fossil, it probably doesn’t help your cause.