Bills interview Trey Brown for G.M. job

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 6, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Add another name to the list of G.M. candidates in Buffalo.

The Bills announced today that they have interviewed Eagles Director of College Scouting Trey Brown for the vacancy.

Buffalo’s G.M. job became vacant six days ago, when the Bills fired Doug Whaley following the draft. There had been talk for months that Whaley and new head coach Sean McDermott weren’t seeing eye-to-eye, and questions will remain about who has final say over personnel decisions after the new G.M. is hired.

Brown was a cornerback who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2008 but didn’t make the regular-season roster. He spent three years working as a scout for the Patriots before joining the Eagles’ staff in 2013.