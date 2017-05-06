Bills interview Trey Brown for G.M. job

Add another name to the list of G.M. candidates in Buffalo.
The Bills announced today that they have interviewed Eagles Director of College Scouting Trey Brown for the vacancy.
Buffalo’s G.M. job became vacant six days ago, when the Bills fired Doug Whaley following the draft. There had been talk for months that Whaley and new head coach Sean McDermott weren’t seeing eye-to-eye, and questions will remain about who has final say over personnel decisions after the new G.M. is hired.
Brown was a cornerback who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2008 but didn’t make the regular-season roster. He spent three years working as a scout for the Patriots before joining the Eagles’ staff in 2013.
Who better to beat the Patriots, than someone who was taught by Bill Belichick in the Patriots system? He’s probably a few years away, but my sources tell me he’s a star in the League and will be a GM in less than 2 years.
Trey F Brown? A guy that’s been a director of college scouting for a whole year is a candidate for GM? Yeah, that sounds legit.
Satisfy the Rooney Rule… ✓
If they are seriously considering this Director of College Scouting for the GM job, then McDermott is really building and running the team. That’s OK if he’s good at it.
The Bills have painted themselves into a corner once again and will now hire anybody who will take the job.
Dysfunction junction.
Does a minority candidate EVER get interviewed anymore without some mouth breather coming out and saying it’s only for the Rooney rule?
Seriously, if it’s a young white guy he’s an up and comer, a future hot candidate. But if they’re black it’s because of the Rooney rule. People like you, who say black candidates are only considered because of the Rooney rule are exactly why the rule exists, because people like you could never consider a minority to be potentially qualified for a leadership position.
