Bruce Allen says no decisions have been made about G.M. role

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Amid plenty of speculation and reporting that Washington will be moving forward without a General Manager, team president Bruce Allen says that any such talk is premature.

“No, there has been no decisions made,” Allen told ESPN 980 (a station owned by Washington owner Daniel Snyder) on Friday. “The process, we are going to take our time. We want to get it right what we do. . . . There is no submission to the league on a form or anything like that. We are going to keep talking and decide what is the best thing for the Redskins.”

The approach hasn’t shifted much if at all since Washington fired former G.M. Scot McCloughan.

“As far as what we are going to do, it hasn’t changed since March,” Allen said. “We are going to be in the process of looking to see what we need to add to our personnel department to enhance the people that are here. There is some good quality people out there that’s available that we are talking to. We are going to put together the right team with the Redskins that is going to help us win.”

Allen’s comments contradict a report that the team has submitted a plan to reorganize the front office without replacing the G.M. job.