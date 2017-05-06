Chiefs claim Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seahawks

Tucked at the bottom of the announcement regarding the Chiefs’ 12 undrafted free-agent acquisitions and their three signed draft picks is this intriguing tidbit: The Chiefs claimed running back Kelvin Taylor on waivers from the Seahawks.
Taylor, the son of former NFL running back Fred Taylor, joins a depth chart that includes Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, C.J. Spiller, and third-round rookie Kareem Hunt.
The challenge now for Taylor will be to do enough as a member of the 90-man roster to stick around long enough for a crack at the final 53.
Now the total is 3…..former Seahawks in the Chiefs backfield
Fred Taylor should be in the HOF.
Fred Taylor definitely should be in the HOF. Great, great player.
“Fred Taylor should be in the HOF.” Okay, make your case.
Fred Taylor should be in the HOF:
11695 yds, 4.6 y/a, 66 TD. Sounds good to me.