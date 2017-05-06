Chiefs claim Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seahawks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Tucked at the bottom of the announcement regarding the Chiefs’ 12 undrafted free-agent acquisitions and their three signed draft picks is this intriguing tidbit: The Chiefs claimed running back Kelvin Taylor on waivers from the Seahawks.

Taylor, the son of former NFL running back Fred Taylor, joins a depth chart that includes Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, C.J. Spiller, and third-round rookie Kareem Hunt.

The challenge now for Taylor will be to do enough as a member of the 90-man roster to stick around long enough for a crack at the final 53.