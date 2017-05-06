 Skip to content

Chiefs claim Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seahawks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
Tucked at the bottom of the announcement regarding the Chiefs’ 12 undrafted free-agent acquisitions and their three signed draft picks is this intriguing tidbit: The Chiefs claimed running back Kelvin Taylor on waivers from the Seahawks.

Taylor, the son of former NFL running back Fred Taylor, joins a depth chart that includes Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, C.J. Spiller, and third-round rookie Kareem Hunt.

The challenge now for Taylor will be to do enough as a member of the 90-man roster to stick around long enough for a crack at the final 53.

5 Responses to “Chiefs claim Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seahawks”
  1. jackedupboonie says: May 6, 2017 8:25 PM

    Now the total is 3…..former Seahawks in the Chiefs backfield

  2. cheapseater says: May 6, 2017 9:38 PM

    Fred Taylor should be in the HOF.

  3. cuda1234 says: May 6, 2017 10:24 PM

    Fred Taylor definitely should be in the HOF. Great, great player.

  4. dickshotdogs says: May 6, 2017 10:32 PM

    “Fred Taylor should be in the HOF.” Okay, make your case.

  5. chinahand11 says: May 7, 2017 8:37 AM

    Fred Taylor should be in the HOF:

    11695 yds, 4.6 y/a, 66 TD. Sounds good to me.

