Chiefs sign three draft picks, 12 free agents

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

With their rookie minicamp launching on Saturday, three of the Chiefs’ draft picks have contracts in place.

The team announced on Saturday that fourth-round receiver Jehu Chesson, fifth-round linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, and sixth-round defensive back Leon McQuay III have agreed to terms.

The Chiefs also added a dozen undrafted free agents: tackle Corin Brooks, safety Devin Chappell, receiver Gehrig Dieter, receiver Anas Hasic, tight end Wyatt Houston, receiver Marcus Kemp, cornerback Ashton Lampkin, guard Damien Mama, receiver Alonzo Moore, cornerback JR Nelson, safety Jordan Sterns, and receiver Tony Stevens.

Here’s a list of all 70 players who will be participating in the rookie camp.