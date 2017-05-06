Colt Lyerla found day after escaping jail, treated for drug overdose

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 6, 2017, 5:14 AM EDT

Former Packers tight end Colt Lyerla was captured on Friday morning after escaping from jail on Thursday afternoon.

Lyerla, who had been in an Oregon minimum-security facility on drug and forgery charges, was found to be the only inmate missing after an alarm went off at 4:55 p.m. on Thursday. On Friday, police responded to a call at 11:15 a.m. of a man overdosing on drugs. It was Lyerla, who attempted to flee when police arrived but was captured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

At one point in his career at Oregon, Lyerla showed so much promise that he was discussed as a potential first-round draft pick. But he had a series of off-field incidents, was suspended by the team and eventually quit before declaring for the NFL draft. He went undrafted but signed with the Packers, where he suffered a season-ending injury in his first training camp and never played in the NFL again.

Lyerla now faces a felony charge of second-degree escape.