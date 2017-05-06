Jamaal Charles says he would have taken a pay cut to stay with Chiefs

Running back Jamaal Charles didn’t want to say much about the Chiefs during his introductory press conference with the Broncos. Charles has thereafter opted to say plenty.
Appearing on the podcast known as Unmatched Sports with Cal Jones, Charles said he would have taken a reduction on his $3.75 million salary to stay in Kansas City, but that he wasn’t given the chance.
“I thought maybe they would give me a grace period,” Charles said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “But I haven’t performed the last two years. At the same time, I know it was about business. I think it would have been cool if they came and told me about a pay cut because I think I would’ve taken that pay cut, because I think I owed it to them for allowing me to be on the team. But I felt like when I got that call, it was just like, man, it was just OK, man. If it can happen to Peyton Manning it can happen to anybody.”
Charles ultimately took a one-year deal with a base value of $900,000, a $100,000 workout bonus, and up to $3.75 million (the salary he would have earned in Kansas City) in per-game roster bonuses and incentives. Charles says he’s not upset that a similar offer (or any offer for that matter) didn’t come from the Chiefs.
“I felt like it was more personal to the Chiefs than it was to me,” Charles said. “Them letting me go, I love this community. I did a lot. I sweat, bleed, two ACLs, meniscus, I left that all out here in Kansas City. My heart will always be in Kansas City. It’s nothing personal.”
Charles will now get a chance to do those things for Denver. If he can do it like he did it in Kansas City, the Chiefs may end up regretting not making him an offer.
Jamaal Charles 05/04: “I always wanted to play for Denver”
Jamaal Charles 05/06: “My heart will always be in Kansas City. It’s nothing personal.”
I don’t mind them going for the money. I just wish they’d admit it.
Being a running back in the NFL is like Logan’s Run. Once you turn 30, you’re expendable
Look at his video. He’ll gain more yards this year than Peterson or Lynch. Which, realistically, is to say he’ll gain 500 yards…..
I want to play for Denver. I want to play for Kansas City. Next week it will be I want to play for Calgary or I want to play for Ottawa.
Just play football and stop opening your mouth or using your thumbs.
Once again, he was a fan of the Broncos growing up. Hence the reason why he said he always wanted to play for Denver. Who wouldn’t want to play for the team they grew up cheering? His heart will always be in KC because that’s where he played who whole career.
Sounds like he was hurt by the Chiefs, going to the Broncos seems like a perfect opportunity to not only earn a salary but also show his former team that he has something left in the tank.
Awesome human being. He’ll be fine.
Jamaal. While you were lurking, injured, in the shadows, the most productive back in this modern age was “transferred” to the Chicago Jets.
You’ve been on the trainer’s table for around 3 years now, dude. Let it go and go play some ball.
Your whining lessens your accomplishments.
Play a whole season then worry about a pay cut!
When the Lions injured Charles a few years back I truly felt bad. Dude was a beast ready to stack up yards. It was the dang beginning of the season too. I would have loved to get him in the D but good luck to ya dude
redlikethepig says:
May 6, 2017 6:04 PM
I don’t mind them going for the money. I just wish they’d admit it.
I agree to a certain extent because the opposite is Mattellus Bennett and he’s seen mostly as a buffoon. I think Charles route is the smarter professional one to take, even if money is really the driver
The Chiefs got all they could out of JC and unceremoniously, kicked him to the curb. What’s wrong with that? Football is all about business, baby!
at least the one guy pretty much stated it for how it is. Of course you always want to play for the team you grew up as a fan of however at the same time are going to have a connection to somewhere you’ve been your entire professional career
I hate the Chiefs and the Broncos but Jamaal Charles is one of the classiest guys in this league
He’s probably lucky to get a look. He’s really just been a fast little guy who breaks easily.
He’s done nothing particularly Earth shaking…
xxsweepthelegxx,
Who sees Martellus Bennett as mostly a buffoon? I’ve listen to a lot of what he’s said through his career and he comes across as a guy with a sense of humor who is honest as pro athletes go.
beauregard says:
May 6, 2017 6:25 PM
Look at his video. He’ll gain more yards this year than Peterson or Lynch. Which, realistically, is to say he’ll gain 500 yards…..—————————————————————————————————————————–
LOL Skittles is going to get 800 yards and 10 tds .
But I bet his agent didn’t let the Chiefs know he would sign for less
And why didn’t you tell them that?
I think it’s a good signing for a team that doesn’t have the kind cap pressure kc had this year. I wish him the best (stay healthy) he is one of the best running backs ever. a lot of non kc people don’t believe that but it’s true. He was the offense on that team for several years, and he maintained a very high ypc. this signing might not work out for denver but they can afford it. if it does workout they will have one heck of an offensive weapon for the money