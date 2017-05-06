Jay Cutler to Bears: Don’t let Mitch Trubisky take a beating

Jay Cutler has some advice for his old team: Take good care of my replacement.
Cutler, the former Bears quarterback who announced his retirement on Friday, says first-round draft pick Mitchell Trubisky should be brought along slowly, and Mike Glennon should keep the starting job until the Bears are sure both that Trubisky is ready and that the offensive line is ready to protect him.
“If it’s going downhill, I don’t really see any reason to play the kid,” Cutler told ESPN Radio. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that’s to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you’ve got some people around you, some pieces around you, it’s hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback. If it’s going downhill, there’s no way I’m playing him. For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?”
Cutler was a first-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2006, and he first played in December of his rookie year, after veteran starter Jake Plummer was benched. Cutler thinks Trubisky may need to wait even longer than that.
Good point, Jay.
Wait until he develops “swagger” then trade him to Miami…
I hope we’ve seen the last of Jay Cutler.
Jay – I wished you were this vocal when you were in Chicago. I personally think you had all the tangibles to be great, and I still think you were the best QB for the Bears.
Mitch – listen to Jay, I remember a Monday Night game where the NY Giant’s decided to play ping pong with Jay’s head and was sacked 7 or 9 times before 2 quarter. The ugliest game with that amazing Bears OL.
I honestly think that is the best thing he could have said considering he is now a member of the press.
I guess he’s smarter than the average bear…
If Jay had a decent O line, and receivers better than Knox and Hester, Bears would have won a lot more games with Jay.
With a better line he would have played a lot more games too.
He’s right…Cutler got killed behind that porous offensive line.
A sound proposal, but it’s not absolute. Jags did it with Bortles, Rams did it with Goff, Giants did it with Manning. Bortles still has time to prove he benefited from it, while the jury’s out on Goff going into his second season, but Manning’s a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Lots of teams simply cut the middle-man and jump straight to the rookie, if they’re confident enough in them. Wentz was semi-successful and Prescott won Rookie of the Year. What I really like from his statement is the “pieces around him” remark, which makes most of the difference between Prescott’s rookie year and David Carr’s (or even his brother’s) rookie year.
Sage words Jay. Like the Lovie Smith years when you had an aging defense, no O line, and it was only your magnificent play and WRs that made the Bears semi-relevant.
I agree with Jay. Teams ruin QBs confidence by playing them before they are ready and by surrounding him by subpar talent. Chicago doesn’t have much to surround their QB with.
This isn’t about mitch.
This was about jay.