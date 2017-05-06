Jay Cutler to Bears: Don’t let Mitch Trubisky take a beating

Jay Cutler has some advice for his old team: Take good care of my replacement.
Cutler, the former Bears quarterback who announced his retirement on Friday, says first-round draft pick Mitchell Trubisky should be brought along slowly, and Mike Glennon should keep the starting job until the Bears are sure both that Trubisky is ready and that the offensive line is ready to protect him.
“If it’s going downhill, I don’t really see any reason to play the kid,” Cutler told ESPN Radio. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that’s to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you’ve got some people around you, some pieces around you, it’s hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback. If it’s going downhill, there’s no way I’m playing him. For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?”
Cutler was a first-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2006, and he first played in December of his rookie year, after veteran starter Jake Plummer was benched. Cutler thinks Trubisky may need to wait even longer than that.
Good point, Jay.
Wait until he develops “swagger” then trade him to Miami…
I hope we’ve seen the last of Jay Cutler.
Jay – I wished you were this vocal when you were in Chicago. I personally think you had all the tangibles to be great, and I still think you were the best QB for the Bears.
Mitch – listen to Jay, I remember a Monday Night game where the NY Giant’s decided to play ping pong with Jay’s head and was sacked 7 or 9 times before 2 quarter. The ugliest game with that amazing Bears OL.
I honestly think that is the best thing he could have said considering he is now a member of the press.
I guess he’s smarter than the average bear…
If Jay had a decent O line, and receivers better than Knox and Hester, Bears would have won a lot more games with Jay.
With a better line he would have played a lot more games too.
He’s right…Cutler got killed behind that porous offensive line.
A sound proposal, but it’s not absolute. Jags did it with Bortles, Rams did it with Goff, Giants did it with Manning. Bortles still has time to prove he benefited from it, while the jury’s out on Goff going into his second season, but Manning’s a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Lots of teams simply cut the middle-man and jump straight to the rookie, if they’re confident enough in them. Wentz was semi-successful and Prescott won Rookie of the Year. What I really like from his statement is the “pieces around him” remark, which makes most of the difference between Prescott’s rookie year and David Carr’s (or even his brother’s) rookie year.
Sage words Jay. Like the Lovie Smith years when you had an aging defense, no O line, and it was only your magnificent play and WRs that made the Bears semi-relevant.
I agree with Jay. Teams ruin QBs confidence by playing them before they are ready and by surrounding him by subpar talent. Chicago doesn’t have much to surround their QB with.
This isn’t about mitch.
This was about jay.
He is definitely right but any talk about the Bears from him right now has the appearance of spoiled grapes. Talk about the other 31 teams but leave the Bears stuff for others.
PS: You know the Bears are headed downhill and zilch in this draft will change that direction unless the Bears have drafted 2 super sleepers and which the Bears have shown no ability to even do once in the last 5 years.
Maybe they will like Mitch better then Jay. Maybe not.
learysdisciples says:
May 6, 2017 9:00 AM
He’s right…Cutler got killed behind that porous offensive line.
—————
Cutler just wasn’t anywhere near good enough to cope with a mediocre line – a great QB like a Brady or Peyton were good enough and quick enough (and accurate enough) to keep not just mediocre lines but mediocre teams well above .500.
Jay is right and on point. The man took a serious beating with the Bears. I’ll never forgive Lovie Smith for not protecting him with a decent O-line after trading for him. Don’t believe me? Just watch that Giants game where he got sacked 9 times! And he never complained or threw his teammates under the bus.
Cutler’s only team in the North division he has a winning record against is the minisoda sheep chasers.
Brady and Manning both benefit/benefitted from solid O-lines. Cutler did not with the Bears.
Even though he played fairly well for the Bears, he likely would have been much better with a solid O-line, some better offensive weapons, and a better defense supporting them.
He appears to be off to a good start as an analyst, though.
Jay already starting with the TRUTH.
Keep it up and he will soon be the most respected football color commentator.
A sound proposal, but it’s not absolute. Jags did it with Bortles, Rams did it with Goff, Giants did it with Manning. Bortles still has time to prove he benefited from it, while the jury’s out on Goff going into his second season, but Manning’s a two-time Super Bowl champion.
___________
Mitchell had started 13 games in college, He’s not ready to play right now, Cutler is absolutely right. The bears are not good enough right now and throwing Mitchell in early can absolutely affect his mental approach to the game and confidence.
The whole qb’s win championships all by themselves argument really need to stop already. The Giants had one of the best defenses in the league at the time. Eli has in no way been a great QB, his career QB rating is 83, he’s an interception machine and he’s regressing like crazy.
I’d like to know Jay Cutler’s record when the bears had a good defense.
It doesn’t matter when you play Trubisky, the kid is an average QB at best…or bust
streetyson says:
May 6, 2017 9:17 AM
Cutler just wasn’t anywhere near good enough to cope with a mediocre line – a great QB like a Brady or Peyton were good enough and quick enough (and accurate enough) to keep not just mediocre lines but mediocre teams well above .500.
________________________
Mediocre? Most of the teams Cutler had in front of him over the course of his career could only dream of aspiring to mediocrity. Within the next few years when they retire you’ll be saying similar things about Rivers and Eli not being “good enough” but the truth is, just like with Cutler, it’s their organizations that failed them not vice versa.
Pro Football Focus had the Bears offensive line ranked 15th overall at the end of the 2016 season. They started the season ranked as 29th.
Any problems you had as a QB with Chicago had a little to do with the offensive line, but not that much. At least last season, the offensive line outperformed expectations.
Jay’s problem with the bears was Jay. He makes poor decisions, doesn’t take care of the ball, is not a leader, quits on his team in the nfc title game at halftime, sulks. No other team in the league wants him. It’s not something to blame the offensive line for. It’s Jay.
Trubisky is a project QB and if he ends up starting this year, the chances of him being a successful NFL QB are going to go WAY down. Prescott could not have saved this team last year and never would have had the success he’s had.
I cannot begin to state the depths of my disappointment with Pace and the Bears. For the first time in my life I’m actually thinking of doing something else on Sunday’s in the fall besides watching the Bears.
Mediocre offensive lines were not the issue. Cutler played under oc’s Mike Martz and Mike Tice. It is amazing that he is still alive.
theashleyguy says:
“Any problems you had as a QB with Chicago had a little to do with the offensive line, but not that much. At least last season, the offensive line outperformed expectations.”
The only stat that matters is that with that O-line you are touting, multiple QBs ended up on IR. Watched every game last season, and too many times winced when the opposing D-line blew past our tackles for a crushing hit on the QB.
Tough to play under oc’s named Mike who guaranteed you were out of time outs by middle of first q. How many times was Cutler forced to bring the offense to line of scrimmage with .06 on the thirty second clock.
Just keep speaking truth to power Jay. It’s something that most of the people in your business aren’t capable of doing.
I think Mike Glennon will play all of this year, and half of next year. After the 2018 season, Glennon will be traded for a 2nd and a 4th round pick, and Trubisky will lead the Bears to a 13-3 record and win the super bowl.
It’s ok Jay. He probably knows to get rid of it quicker.
He was a mediocre quarterback and should never be mentioned in the same sentence with Brady and Manning. Brady and Manning were smarter quarterbacks who consistently beat opponents with pre-snap reads. They both processed defenses and were able to go through progressions and let the game come to them. It’s great watching true masters of the position. Cutler was a thrower with physical abilities, but never mastered the position and put his team at risk with throws that just weren’t there. In any case, it’s a bit of self serving statement for him to say that they better protect Trubisky. It’s sounds as if he’s making excuses for his own failures. Please, stand up and take some responsibility for your mediocre career. You are NOT in Brady or Manning’s league.
Nobody took a worse beating than Jay Cutler did with Lovie Smiths Bears.
Lovie ruined EVERY QB he ever had
Brady > Cutler.
The Up/Down votes will dictate the true tone of this room.
I’d love to hear Glennon’s take on the subject…..
The part I find interesting about this conversation is people talk he needs this or that to be better. Did you ever look at the stats of how many times his back ups were sacked in games? Usually 60-70% less per game. He would hold the ball two long. That was his problem.
I am trying to understand some of the comments and thumbs up/thumbs down. I wish J.C. all the best. To say he was the best QB in Bears history or even a franchise QB is interesting. Let’s look at some stats/facts.
2016:
J.C. – 1-4 record, 59.1%, 78.1 QBR, 1059 yd, 4TD, 5INT, 17 sacks.
Hoyer – 1-4 record, 67%, 98 QBR, 1445 yd, 6TD, 0INT, 4 sacks
Barkley – 1-5 record, 59.7%, 68.3 QBR, 1611 yd, 8TD, 14INT, 6 sacks
SAME LINE and SAME DEFENSE
2013:
J.C. – 5-6 record, 63.1%, 72.7 QBR, 2621 yd, 19TD, 12INT, 19 sacks
McCown – 3-2 record, 66.5%, 84.5 QBR, 1829 yd, 13TD, 1INT, 11 sacks
SAME/SAME
In 8 seasons, J.C. had a record of 1-12 versus Green Bay (he may have won 2 games). The Bears made the playoffs once. His record against winning teams was around 17-36. His career record with the Bears was 51-51.
If J.C. was what many of you are labeling him, why would have Phil Emery lost his job for giving him the lucrative extension or the Bears let him go before the contract was up?
The Niners signed both of J.C.’s backup QB’s instead of him. A lot of teams need a QB and decided to look elsewhere.
I am not judging or making any labels or claims for or against J.C. I am just stating facts and giving stats.
mrkbuilders says:
May 6, 2017 2:13 PM
Brady > Cutler.
The Up/Down votes will dictate the true tone of this room.
=================================
Jay and his family are active on the internet this weekend.
What’s. easy is how a majority of the bears fans still defend this mediocre talent. Superior physical gifts but aloof with being a leader/teammate, and a mental midget to boot. He isn’t getting signed because he wants to make a qb’s salary but never cared much for bonding with teammates or showing any kind ornate urgency to win. He was a loser everywhere he went and cutler’s apologist always blame coaching/ subpar talent. However look at a previois posters stat lines and the movie one ers with his backups are laughable. He has always been a high priced window dressing. I’m surprised he was hired to analyze anything since that would take real work, which is something Cutler has never been interested in.
Jay Cutler was a wanker as a player and he’ll be one as a commentator.
I’ll have it muted when he talks. Bummer his contract isn’t going to continue to crush the Bears salary cap any longer. We’ll miss you! Love the Packers!
Jay gets slammed in Chicago all the time. Appears all fans despise him.
I’m looking forward to watching him in the booth. Can he really be that bad? September is coming fast. So ready for football!
No QB could win in Cleveland with a bad O -Line either.
The game is won in the trenches.
lovie smith cost the bears a title when he benched orton for the superbowl after he won ten straight games to get them there, and rex grossman hadn’t played a snap in almost 12 weeks.
lovie you suck ass and i hate you.
Cutler doesn’t have bad stats. His 85 career rating isn’t bad. The Chicago bears we’re a large reason that Cutler and the Bears didn’t win more.
The selection of Trubisky at #2 when he would have been there at #3 shows how bad the organization is. You can’t give up 4 picks for one pick when your roster is depleted of talent.
Always thought Cutler was one of the better looking players in the league with great bone features, movie star looks if you like.