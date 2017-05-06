Panthers minicamp may include the fastest NFL player ever

This weekend’s Panthers rookie minicamp includes a player who might just be the fastest ever to don an NFL uniform.
Marvin Bracy, who redshirted for one season on Florida State’s football team before quitting to focus full-time on track, is at the Panthers’ minicamp, hoping to earn a roster spot as a wide receiver. Bracy is notable for his extraordinary speed: His fastest 100-meter dash time ever was 9.93 seconds.
That makes Bracy faster than Jimmy Hines, who played in 10 NFL games in 1969-70, and whose 9.95-second 100-meter dash won him the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics and stood as the world record for 15 years. Hines is the only person ever to both run a 100-meter dash in less than 10 seconds and play in an NFL game.
Bracy, however, acknowledges that he’s run a 40-yard dash timed as fast as the 4.22-second record-breaking time that Bengals first-round pick John Ross put up at this year’s Scouting Combine.
“I feel like my speed is different. I feel like me in open space, there is nobody that can bring me down,” Bracy said, via ESPN. “I feel I probably would be the fastest guy in the NFL . . . next to John Ross. That guy is pretty fast.’’
If Bracy makes the Panthers’ roster, a Bracy-Ross race for the title of NFL’s fastest man would be a lot of fun. Even if Marvin Lewis would not approve.
Is he still fast when a safety is bearing down on him that is hoping to remove noggin from torso? (Figuratively speaking, of course)
I guess he may be okay if his hands and physicality match his speed? Remember, the Raiders drafted speedy little buggers that never panned out. At that speed, if he doesn’t get dislocated off the line and he can catch the rock look out Atlanta-and the rest of the NFC South!
Speed is great, but can you catch the ball after being leveled by a 220 lb safety on a high throw over the middle.
Long shot that he makes the roster tho. Benjamin (wr1), Funchess(wr2), Samuel(slot) are all making the roster. Charles Johnson2 and Russell Sheppard probably have an inside lane kind of shot. Brenton Bersin has been reliable in the past, Dameire Byrd (as well as Sheppard) have shown themselves to be good return men (something McCaffrey and Samuel are also capable of) Keyaris(sp) Garret is also a solid player and they could bounce him up from the practice squad. There’s a lot of players in better position than him to fill MAYBE 2 spots.
One, if not the most, overrated stat for a football player.
Jerry Rice was the best WR of all time and had a lousy 40 time. When Walsh was asked about it he laughed it off by saying a lot of players are fast in shorts but the great ones are faster in pads
I bet 90% of the WRs in the league would beat Julian Edelman in a foot race from end zone to end zone….
But, would you rather have lightning speed OR great hands, a set of balls and “miles and miles of heart” ?
Well I’m excited to see what he can do!! Of course hands are a big factor. Everyone knows that. I’m certain he knows that too.
Didn’t Bob Hayes break 10 seconds in the 100?
This never works, speed although important is a small factor in what it takes to be an NFL Wide Receiver.
NFL with the change to the short passing game cares more about quickness. As other people have mentioned, look at Edleman. Quickness and good hands will make you a fortune. Speed can give you separation if you are clean, but quickness will get you clean. You have a scary receiver when you combine quickness and speed. Moss comes to mind.
As for John Ross he’ll likely be on IR before season starts
Looking forward to seeing what he can do. Panthers need at least one speedster with Ginn and Brown gone.
Joey Galloway – 9.23 on Superstars 1999.
Joey Galloway – 9.23 (100 yards) on Superstars 1999 in sneakers and shorts.
I’d take Darrel Green over any one of these guys. He ran a 10.08 100 meter race in Texas in 1982 and that mark still stands as the all time best in the Lone Star Conference.
In Green’s very first regular season game in the NFL, he caught Tony Dorsett from behind and prevented a TD when it looked like Dorsett had an easy break away TD. Dorsett’s reaction was shock. He couldn’t believe Green caught him.
At nearly 40 years of age, Green was still faster than most WR’s in the NFL.
Renaldo Nehemiah was also one of the fastest players ever in the NFL. He was the fastest man in the world in the 110 meter hurdles for 4 straight years.
The Niners signed him in 1982, but he never panned out in the NFL. Signing him was one of the few mistakes Bill Walsh ever made.
As it goes opposing fans just can’t stand the thought of the Panthers having so much speed at WR.
Look Gettleman never leaves a rock not turned over. If there is a hint is young man an be coached he has a shot.
Then the thought of Cam Newton’s arm strength and accuracy with the deep ball that speed WR’s don’t have to slow down to catch the ball.
Improved o-line will just give Cam More time in the pocket.
Opposing will not be able to load the box. I am sure FB Alex Armah has a problem set up for Vic Beasley or any blitz coming.
Stay tooned for a very quick start from the Panthers.
bowenfootdoc2013 says:
I guess he may be okay if his hands and physicality match his speed?
And his brain. You don’t need much of an IQ to run around a track.
So what does that mean, that Camera will only underthrow Bracy by 10 yards b/c of his speed, instead of the usual 5?
I went to high school with Jimmy Hinds Jr., he was pretty fast too.
Runners who played in the NFL and ran 100-Meter in under 10 sec….
Time Player Date Place:
9.90 Teddy Williams 2/2 April 11, 2009 El Paso, Texas
9.91 Bob Hayes 2/2 October 15, 1964 Tokyo, Japan
9.95 Willie Gault 2/3 April 2, 1983 Knoxville, Tennessee
9.96 Jeff Demps 2/2 June 11, 2010 Eugene, Oregon
9.98 Trindon Holliday 2/2 June 25, 2009 Eugene, Oregon
If he can kick return, then a team will make a spot for him as an emergency WR and give him some time to develop. While speed isn’t the only thing it’s one of the hardest things to get. And speed is super important on kickoffs.
He has good hands, look for his high school tape on youtube.
canetic says:
May 6, 2017 1:20 PM
Speed is great, but can you catch the ball after being leveled by a 220 lb safety on a high throw over the middle.
If he can catch it AFTER being leveled by a safety then he can do what 99.9% of NFL receivers are unable of accomplishing. Just messing with you, man. You’re correct in that speed without that physical mentality in the NFL is worthless. If he can play without constantly worrying about the upcoming hit then he can be dangerous.
Bracy isn’t just a track guy..He was an exceptional High School Player in Orlando,Florida. He just didn’t play at Florida State because of training for the Olympic Games in both 2012 and 2016.
I doubt he will make an impact, but he was the kind of kid whose times speed translates to football field.
Meh, some of the clowns here are bringing up possession receivers like Edelman and Amendola. Yes, hands are great. But there is a difference between a possession receiver and the deep threat. You can’t have the entire team running 8-15-yard routes. Jerry Rice was the hands guy who was wide open because John Taylor was running streak routes.
If Bracy has any kind of catching ability at all, he will help Fat Kelvin Benjamin make an extra $10 million by forcing the safety to go deep.
I saw somewhere a recent video of the NCAA 60 meter champion from Tennessee run a 40 to see how he would compare to a football player. He ran a 4.12 I think which is faster than any time ever at the combine.
Usain Bolt would likely have an amazing time, but there are sprinters that have quicker starts. however, in the history of mankind there has never been a man once he hits top speed run as fast. If Bracy makes the NFL HIS TOP SPEED may be the fastest ever.
May 6, 2017 1:16 PM
Is he still fast when a safety is bearing down on him that is hoping to remove noggin from torso? (Figuratively speaking, of course)
That would get me to kick it up a notch. Don’t see how that would slow anyone down
Bo ran a 3.33 40 at 290 lbs, fact
Gotta put Deion Sanders in this conversation I’d think?
Darrell Green and Nehemiah have already been brought up.
Coaches sometimes salivate when they see a really fast sprinter-type guy show up in camp. Almost always, though, these speed guys end up in one or more of the following situations:
–They can’t catch/hold on to the football, especially in the middle of the field.
–They get hurt easily because their focus is on speed and they can’t handle getting hit by opponents. They’re like thoroughbred horses, who can run really fast but pull up lame if someone looks at them sideways.
–They quickly discover that football isn’t about who can run the fastest, but about who can do things to actually help the team win. (See Rice, Edelman, etc., but not Moss. Moss’s teams never won anything.)
–They find out that track is one thing but football is quite another. Nobody’s trying to take your head off when you’re running track. It’s another matter on the football field.
The only legimately world-class speed guy who ever achieved anything of substance in the NFL was Bullet Bob Hayes, way back in the day with Dallas. Otherwise, the ash heap of history is littered with track stars who were total busts in the NFL. It can help to have speedy guys, but I’d rather have quick, tough, smart, football-savvy guys.
Do these races at the pro bowl along with other skill and strength and speed events
Bo Jackson 4.1, never been one like him and never will be again
why not give him a shot, they didn’t use draft picks on him. you can’t coach speed
Can he get off the line of scrimmage with a corner there? He doesn’t look very big.
Track guys almost never make it on an NFL roster, and for those that do, they don’t last long at all.