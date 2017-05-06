Panthers minicamp may include the fastest NFL player ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 6, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

This weekend’s Panthers rookie minicamp includes a player who might just be the fastest ever to don an NFL uniform.

Marvin Bracy, who redshirted for one season on Florida State’s football team before quitting to focus full-time on track, is at the Panthers’ minicamp, hoping to earn a roster spot as a wide receiver. Bracy is notable for his extraordinary speed: His fastest 100-meter dash time ever was 9.93 seconds.

That makes Bracy faster than Jimmy Hines, who played in 10 NFL games in 1969-70, and whose 9.95-second 100-meter dash won him the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics and stood as the world record for 15 years. Hines is the only person ever to both run a 100-meter dash in less than 10 seconds and play in an NFL game.

Bracy, however, acknowledges that he’s run a 40-yard dash timed as fast as the 4.22-second record-breaking time that Bengals first-round pick John Ross put up at this year’s Scouting Combine.

“I feel like my speed is different. I feel like me in open space, there is nobody that can bring me down,” Bracy said, via ESPN. “I feel I probably would be the fastest guy in the NFL . . . next to John Ross. That guy is pretty fast.’’

If Bracy makes the Panthers’ roster, a Bracy-Ross race for the title of NFL’s fastest man would be a lot of fun. Even if Marvin Lewis would not approve.