Report: 49ers’ Aaron Lynch is 20 pounds overweight, may get cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 6, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

Aaron Lynch showed a lot of promise early in his career with the 49ers. Now he could be on the way out.

Lynch, a 2014 fifth-round draft pick who had 6.0 sacks as a rookie and 6.5 sacks in his second season, struggled through a disappointing and injury-plagued third season in which he recorded just 1.5 sacks. He’s reportedly overweight now, and in jeopardy of not making the regular-season roster.

According to Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Lynch is 20 pounds overweight and could get cut before the season starts.

Lynch just turned 24 in March, so he should have a long and promising career ahead of him. Unless he can’t or won’t get himself into shape.