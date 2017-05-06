Report: 49ers’ Aaron Lynch is 20 pounds overweight, may get cut

Aaron Lynch showed a lot of promise early in his career with the 49ers. Now he could be on the way out.
Lynch, a 2014 fifth-round draft pick who had 6.0 sacks as a rookie and 6.5 sacks in his second season, struggled through a disappointing and injury-plagued third season in which he recorded just 1.5 sacks. He’s reportedly overweight now, and in jeopardy of not making the regular-season roster.
Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, estimates that Lynch is 20 pounds overweight, and speculates that Lynch could get cut before the season starts.
Lynch just turned 24 in March, so he should have a long and promising career ahead of him. Unless he can’t or won’t get himself into shape.
I’d try to get a 7th round pick for him, or maybe a 3rd or 4th WR. He’s got to have some trade value. I’ll bet John Lynch is already on the phone. He’s not going to just cut this guy.
Some guys hunger for championships and glory, other guys hunger for hamburgers and beer. No big deal, he won’t be in the NFL. That allows someone who wants it more to get a roster spot.
Other teams will pick him up. After all Michael Wilhoite was cut and he was claimed off waivers. Despite the ad nauseum attacks by hired trolls, it shows that Trent Baalke did a good job acquiring players, and he left the team with a huge salary cap so that his successor can acquire even more good players.
In contrast, anyone who steps into John Schneider’s shoes in Seattle will not have any cap space to acquire any free agents.
I’m surprised something like this even makes it to the papers. As a Patriot fan we never hear about stuff like this – it’s never reported – the player will fail the conditioning run (but that won’t even be reported), then you won’t see him for a couple days, he’ll run again…he’ll either be headed to camp practice or magically disappear never to be heard or seen from again. Until he signs with the a Dolphins or something. And then when they ask Belichick what happened he’ll say, he’s a good player, things just didn’t work out, we’re always trying to do what’s best for the team. And that’s it…he won’t answer follow up, you’ll get nothing from the locker room. Rinse repeat. I do get jealous that fans from other teams actually get information, but then again the Latriots usually win the Super Bowl so it’s kind of a wash…
Good. Because besides tease a bit, he’s been a piece of drug-using, unmotivated piece-of-crap for two years now.
PATHETIC.
That’s the only word here. As professional athlete who is paid to be in peak physical fitness how hard can it honestly be to maintain a weight, I understand conditioning levels may drop during an off-season, but to gain 20lbs is absolutely pathetic. There are to many regular everyday people working full time jobs and doing workouts for an extra add on to a day staying in shape. And don’t forget these athletes have access to any kind of information or personal training they’d want.
aj66shanghai says:
May 6, 2017 7:22 AM
I’ll admit burgers and beer have a strong pull.
I don’t care what his weight is:
How’s his swagger?
That’s all that matters…
The kid just got hungry after Chip starved him for 2 years.
I am sure he will drop the weight by camp, as it’s only 3 lbs a week during an 8-week stretch. Hopefully for him it’s fat weight he needs to lose, not muscle. If he is all roided up it could be muscle and water weight.
lynch has always been a bit of a strange guy to figure out. the guy originally committed to florida state. then decided he wanted to go to notre dame. then decided he wanted to be closer to home and transferred to south florida.
Staying in shape is your only job in the offseason as a professional athlete. If you can’t do that, you’re not really a professional athlete, you’re trying to be a part-time athlete.
He’s still carrying that baby weight.
Sounds like we’ve got room for him on the Raiders.
In fact I’ve got the supplements to counteract “Male fat body syndrome”
Lynch got kicked out those programs, he was not just some strange guy that decided to got to a new school every other semester, 9ers have new management, they did not draft this guy and are going to use him as an example to the rest of the players. Get your crap together or you are out.
He may be overweight, and he may get cut. But y’all need to understand that Grant Cohn is one big-league troll. So, this could also be total b.s.
If Grant said it, he must have confirmed it with Lowell. All the more reason to take this with a huge grain of salt.
Sounds like a weed problem! Munchies!!
When I was 24 I probably could have dropped 20 pounds in a month. Given that he has the added bonus of access to nutritionists and trainers, it should be no problem if he’s motivated.
The packers could use him. They love guys with weight problems, from the HC to the players.
trubroncfan07 says:
May 6, 2017 10:39 AM
You might be right about making an example out of guys. Some GMs like to show everybody that they’re in charge. Then Bill Belichick comes along and picks up guys like Aaron Lynch. He makes an example out of GMs like that. His goal is to win super bowls. But for now, I’ll give John Lynch the benefit of the doubt. I want to believe he’s not going to be another GM that Belichick takes advantage of. Belichick doesn’t have to prove that he’s the man.
This guy is the only proven pass rusher on the team-no way he gets cut. Of the nearly 70 picks Baalke drafted, Lynch is arguably the best-thanks Baalke for hitting 1.42% of the time.
The Niners drafted Solomon Thomas, who had 8 sacks at Stanford last season. They could use Lynch if he is in shape, but they cannot rely on him if he is out of shape.
Eddie Lacy training program
Losing 20lbs and maintaining strength isn’t going to happen without some “supps”. If he has tissue damage, a caloric deficit isn’t going to help it get better. Since he’s a 49er it doesn’t matter anyway. That team is trash and hasn’t done anything in this century.
Lynch came into training camp 30 lbs. over weight last year. Let’s be optimistic and call this an “improvement”.
this is ridiculously weightest on the part of the 49ers. funny, i thought san francisco was suppose to be more progressive then everyone else.
Well his college coach did warn teams not to draft him….
goldrush36 says:
May 6, 2017 5:21 PM
That’s why Dak Prescott went in the 4th round.
pinch a Lynch!
If lynch is overweight, it may indeed be pot and munchies to blame. last season after the 49ers got whipped by the buccaneers, lynch seriously told media people that the 49ers had one of the best teams in the NFL. maybe he was stoned and delusional then and he’s still puffing and munching now.
Understand if they cut him, but I could see him being picked up by say, the Patriots, on a make good deal and reaching his potential. He has talent but not much common sense, however, there is not much cover for anyone on a 2-14 team with a new coach and gm who decides to do this.
49’s could play with 10 on defense and most wouldn’t see a difference in results.