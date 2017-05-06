Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

Jets S Jamal Adams picked No. 33 because his father, George, wore it in the NFL.

Former Bills coach Rex Ryan sold his Buffalo house at a $30,000 loss.

Dolphins rookie OG Isaac Asiata has a reputation for being nasty.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has had Derek Rivers on the radar screen for a while.

Ravens rookie LB Tim Williams finds “comfort” in the presence of former Alabama teammate C.J. Mosley.

Bengals rookie RB Joe Mixon, on his arrival in Cincinnati for rookie minicamp: “I’ve been looking forward to this day, so I’m going to keep pushing forward and moving on and try and do what I can to be a good teammate and person.”

Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown would be surprised if the team adds a veteran quarterback.

The Steelers added OT Jake Rodgers, a seventh-round pick of Atlanta in 2015, on a one-year deal.

Former Stephen F. Austin QB Zach Conque is ready to make the transition to tight end for the Texans.

The Colts will have as many as 65 players at their rookie minicamp next week, which is more than they’ve had in recent years.

Jaguars LB Telvin Smith says the time is now for the team to stop “getting beat on and getting beat up on.”

Titans TE Delanie Walker has some free advice for rookie TE Jonnu Smith: “Watch me.”

Broncos QB Chad Kelly could indeed be the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history.

A whopping 70 players will participate in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, which opens on Saturday.

All Raiders draft picks are present for rookie minicamp.

The Chargers are getting plenty of praise for their draft class.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a Pepsi and Frito-Lay partnership. (Which is nearly as good as a Pepsi and Ring Dings deal.)

Giants QB Davis Webb will wear the number once worn by former New York athletes like Joe DiMaggio and Kerry Collins. (For the team’s sake, here’s hoping Webb’s career goes more like the former’s.)

The Eagles see college safety Nate Gerry, a fifth-round draft pick, as a linebacker.

After not picking an Alabama defensive player since 1990, Washington took two in the first two rounds.

After a pair of unlucky NFL seasons, Bears WR Kevin White has switched from No. 13 to No. 11.

The Lions have given WR Anquan Boldin’s number to fourth-round rookie TE Michael Roberts.

Packers rookie LB Vince Biegel somehow injured his hand during a non-contact practice while jamming a tight end at the line of scrimmage. In a non-contact practice.

Vikings rookie WR Bucky Hodges has decided to wear the number his favorite player made popular in Minnesota. (No, not Hassan Jones.)

Despite the policy change requiring two years of active duty, Air Force’s Sam Byers will attend the Falcons’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Panthers OT Taylor Moton will be expected to learn both left and right tackle.

The Saints hope that new arrivals will convert the linebacker position from liability to asset.

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate is excited to have O.J. Howard joining the team. (Gary Barnidge also was excited to have David Njoku joining the team in Cleveland. For a day.)

Former Cardinals QB Jim Hart will finally join the team’s Ring of Honor.

The decision to waive TE Bruce Williams sparked a couple of jersey number changes for the Rams.

New 49ers defensive quality control coach DeMeco Ryans spent most of a 90-minute practice working with LB Reuben Foster, who can’t yet practice due to a shoulder injury.

The dates and times have been finalized for the Seahawks’ preseason games, including a trip to Oakland and a reunion with Marshawn Lynch.