Todd Bowles: Calvin Pryor had better not be afraid of competition

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

The Jets used their first two draft picks on safeties, which coupled with the decision not to pick up his fifth-year option puts 2014 first-rounder Calvin Pryor on notice. And it also forces him to compete.

On that point, coach Todd Bowles had a pointed message for Pryor: “If you’re afraid of competition, you don’t need to be here.”

As noted by Connor Hughes of NJ.com, Pryor has invited the extra competition because he hasn’t performed very well in three NFL seasons. So now Pryor will have to contend with Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

The only good news for Pryor is that, with the team not picking up his option, Pryor can hit the open market and cash in, if he can have a big year in 2017.