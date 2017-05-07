49ers dump K.D. Cannon after rookie minicamp

The 49ers thought well enough of undrafted receiver K.D. Cannon a week ago to give him a $5,000 signing bonus and a $40,000 guaranteed salary. After the team’s rookie minicamp, they thought poorly enough of Cannon to cut him.
PFT has confirmed that Cannon has been waived after only a weekend of non-contact practices with other rookies and tryout players.
He’ll be subject to waivers, but it’s unlikely anyone will claim the contract and step into San Francisco’s shoes as to the $40,000 in guaranteed base salary. If someone signs Cannon as a free agent and he makes a regular-season roster, the 49ers can make back the $40,000, if the contract contains offset language on the guarantee. (It would be a shock if it didn’t.)
Regarded as a fourth-or-fifth-round prospect coming out of Baylor, the biggest knock on Cannon is that he has a slender frame.
Like a $40,000 lost will hurt any NFL owner!!!
He must have pissed someone off..
Well, he is from Baylor and they are a university of frauds who can only operate in street ball.
I think his slender frame is no longer his biggest knock.
Give the niners credit for admitting a small mistake and moving on. A lot of other teams probably would have kept him on the 90 man and quietly waived him in the first week of camp
40 grand? The Yorks can make that up by inviting Kawakami to dinner a few times.
I don’t believe it’s his frame. His knock was being able to learn a playbook in the NFL after coming from the Baylor system. Purely speculation here, he probably didn’t take it seriously and they let him go. The emphasis this year seems to be about players who WANT to play football, so it makes sense.
It will be interesting to find out why he was cut so soon following rookie camp. Was it injury, attitude or some other reason?
Education isn’t free. John Lynch is learning on the job. Veteran GMs make tons of mistakes too. Lynch has a six year contract, so he has plenty of time to figure it out. Jed York would never eat a contract.
The Slender Man
Another in a long line of overrated Baylor products.
It’s not his frame, they haven’t seen anything from him yet. He definitely ruined his own situation somehow.