49ers dump K.D. Cannon after rookie minicamp

The 49ers thought well enough of undrafted receiver K.D. Cannon a week ago to give him a $5,000 signing bonus and a $40,000 guaranteed salary. After the team’s rookie minicamp, they thought poorly enough of Cannon to cut him.

PFT has confirmed that Cannon has been waived after only a weekend of non-contact practices with other rookies and tryout players.

He’ll be subject to waivers, but it’s unlikely anyone will claim the contract and step into San Francisco’s shoes as to the $40,000 in guaranteed base salary. If someone signs Cannon as a free agent and he makes a regular-season roster, the 49ers can make back the $40,000, if the contract contains offset language on the guarantee. (It would be a shock if it didn’t.)

Regarded as a fourth-or-fifth-round prospect coming out of Baylor, the biggest knock on Cannon is that he has a slender frame.