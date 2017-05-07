Bengals sign John Ross

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis can now contractually prohibit John Ross from racing people away from the football field.
The Bengals have announced that Ross, the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft, has signed his rookie deal. The Bengals also have agreed to terms with linebacker Carl Lawson, a fourth-round pick.
“It’s great for John that this part of it is out of the way,” Lewis said in a press release. “This gives him the opportunity to focus on finishing school and then football, and I think that’s important.”
Two days ago, Lewis slammed the door on the possibility of Ross racing Cincinnati Red centerfielder Billy Hamilton. Ross set a Scouting Combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds.
“John is not a circus act or anything. John is a football player, ” Lewis said at the time. “I don’t think either one of them needs to risk their careers in some kind of race.”
The standard player contract contains language prohibiting players from engaging in other activities than entail a significant risk of personal injury. While running wouldn’t seem to fall within that category, racing someone at top speed apparently does, in the opinion of his new boss. And now that Marvin Lewis is officially his new boss, Lewis can point to the paperwork as the basis for insisting that Ross choose not to run.
While a buzzkill, better safe than sorry. Make those millions, Ross.
If he can catch any better than Mike Wallace, he and Green would be a formidable due with Eifert in the mix as well. Of course, it won’t matter as long as Marvin Lewis is left to continue his string of playoff losses while cultivating an environment of self-destructive behavior.
Not really true, chris henry was cut and brought back and Odell Thurman no was released. So was reggie McNeil, aj Nicholson. Bottom line in this business, talent trumps character, always has. They aren’t raising upstanding people for society, if they have a unique set of skills that can help their team win they will take them. Every team thinks this way, some teams are a little more strict than others. However, not every team has superior coaching and intangibles like the pats so corners must be cut th make up for deficiencies in character. Please, Slaw me the moral superiority speech, it’s a barbaric sport that we sickly watch for entertainment.
Honestly, if this guy had the ball in his hands against your team in the open field you would be sh!tring bricks. Hope we get I see him in full health.
Very, very well said and I’m a Bengals fan. Spot on.
Look at his injury history. It’s longer than his stat sheet.
Marvin Lewis will use all his skill and coaching abilities to make certain he gets the least out of him.
Dude, the article is about somebody but Brady…..did you forget other people play football too? Tired of the fanboys making everything about Brady…
Florio, why are you making something out of the fact the Bengals don’t want him racing for charity? He pulls a hammy, a quad or something else and he’s done. But in your little world, it’s better to risk that injury on a frivolous activity.
