Cardale Jones graduates, with a laugh

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Bills quarterback Cardale Jones once stirred controversy in college. But now no one can say he wasn’t committed to college.

Jones graduated from Ohio State today, ending a college experience that began with a social media firestorm over accusations that he was just a dumb jock who only cared about football, not academics.

In October 2012, Jones was a redshirt freshman who gained notoriety when he tweeted, “Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play FOOTBALL, we ain’t come to play SCHOOL, classes are POINTLESS.” That didn’t sit well with many, and Jones was disciplined by the football team and subsequently deleted the tweet.

But Jones obviously cared enough about academics that he kept working on it even after he gave up his remaining NCAA eligibility to enter the draft last year. Today he graduated, and on Instagram he posted a picture in his cap and gown with a message on his cap saying, “Sum 1 ONCE SAID ‘We Ain’t Cme Here To Play School’.”

A good joke, and a good example of a football player who did care about academics, even if that wasn’t what led him to Ohio State.