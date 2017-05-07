Dak Prescott: We just scratched the surface last year

At this time last year, Dak Prescott was expected to be an observer during his rookie season with the Cowboys after being selected in the fourth round of the draft.
A lot happened over the last 12 months. Tony Romo broke a bone in his back, opening the door for Prescott to take over as the starting quarterback and the Cowboys would go on to win 13 games in the regular season with Prescott and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott in leading roles. Prescott completed nearly 68 percent of his passes, threw 23 touchdown passes against four interceptions and wound up being chosen as the league’s top offensive rookie by the Associated Press.
The season ended with a painful playoff loss to the Packers, but the entire package set a high bar for Dallas heading into the 2017 season. Prescott told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News that the team is just getting started, however.
“In Year One we just scratched the surface,” Prescott said. “We’re just getting started. I know we’ve been hitting these [offseason] workouts, and we’re just excited for what we can be as a team.”
The Cowboys re-signed wide receiver Terrance Williams, which leaves replacing right tackle Doug Free as the most significant issue on offense. The defense saw bigger changes in free agency and the Cowboys hope some of the seven draft picks they used on defensive players (and perhaps 2016 second-round linebacker Jaylon Smith as well) can fill in the holes.
It’s probably too much too hope that one will be a defensive version of Prescott or Elliott, but they may not need one if their encore does go as well as the first act.
I like Prescott and hard to argue with what he accomplished in his rookie year, particularly where he was selected in the draft. Having said that, the defense continues to be ignored by the front office and that won’t work in the post season.
As the film mounts, the difficulty of success increases.
This year will be the truth of their combined talents and coaching.
I hope they do well, they are excitong to watch.
all the Cowboys lost in the off-season is dead weight–Remember, Dak and the offense came back and tied that playoff game 31 all with less than a minute to play, at which time Rodgers sliced that Swiss cheese secondary up to put the packers within a FG. Say what you will, but with an improved defense and one year’s experience for both Dak and Zeke, i’m expecting really good things for this team this upcoming season.
The reality is that NFL Defenses will have had the time to analyze and prepare how to attack him. Dak played well in his rookie year but don’t be surprised if he finds it much harder in year 2.
Prescott is going to win two or three Super Bowls by the end of his career…bet on it.
History says he’ll find it much harder this year, we’ll see.
And another reality is that he has a year of experience.
Dak is a great player no question about that.
However the league’s DCs now have a whole season of film on him and have the offseason to study it. He could quite possibly experience a 2nd year slump as tear it up again.
What a find for Dallas in what – the 4th round? This guy will make strides and keep getting better at QB.
Yeah the defense took a hit this off season but Cowboys are gonna be tough. NFC East will be a great battle IMO
sceaglefan, I guess with al the excitement of getting the draft there you forgot to pay attention to what actually happened. Over 75% of the Cowboys picks were defensive players.
We all know Carr, Church, Wilcox, & Claiborne are gone – thanks for the update, though. BTW, only Church and Carr were considered full-time starters, and Church started 13 out of 16 games last season. Claiborne missed close to 9 games on average the past two seasons, and Wilcox started only 3 games last year.
Church will be missed, IMO. It was time for Carr to take his average game elsewhere, and Claiborne and Wilcox were expected to land elsewhere. Your “sky is falling” argument is simply way too premature, bro.
To further downplay your weak argument, the Cowboys signed FA Nolan Carroll, and have Scandrick, Jones, Heath, and Brown. There are all your secondary starters (and wouldn’t you know it, they all have experience in the NFL). Dallas also drafted highly athletic players in the secondary, and to boot will get help with red-shirt freshman players in Jaylon Smith and Charles Tapper.
The Cowboys were 7th in the league in passing yards, and 5th in pts allowed per game last year. The 2017 D isn’t a unit that is going to suddenly give up 35 pts every game.
But you keep on hating – it is apparently all you can do accurately. When the Giants don’t take the division, please come back on here to admit your ineptitude – deal?
I didn’t realize Dak was a fourth round pick. That makes the Cowboys unbelievable 2016 season even more incredible. I looked forward to watching the Cowboys last year, for a change. Dak seems like a good character. It should be interesting watching him evolve. (For the science deniers, the word “evolve” comes from the Latin word volvere, meaning “to roll” or “to turn around.” To revolve is to turn in circles or travel on a circular path. To evolve, or grow or develop out of something else, is to unroll from a source. Footballs revolve; football players evolve; none of which is a war on religion.)
Wow, it’s like Lord of the Rings, with all the trolls in here. Dallas drafted all defense, kept the offense in check and good coaches who can do more with less. They may not make the super bowl, but they will be good.
Eagles fan here. Anyone writing negative posts about Dak clearly doesn’t know football. He is calm, accurate and has a great o line with darn good receivers. And their defense will probably continue to improve. The truth is that Dallas scored in last year’s draft and may be dangerous for years to come.
A lot of HOF QBs struggled early in their careers. Most QBs don’t get going until year 3 or 4. I believe Prescott isn’t even close to the QB he’ll eventually become.
