Eddie Lacy’s garage sale finally happens

It was postponed for a few weeks due to travel issues, but the Eddie Lacy garage sale finally happened. And the two-day event ended up being a one-day occasion, given that the merchandise moved faster than expected.

Via Richard Ryman of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lacy sold cleats, T-shirts (include a couple of Vikings shirts possibly from his free-agent visit there), hats, used video games, cans of soup, lamps, and dishes.

Lacy didn’t personally attend, which makes little sense because the prior postponement happened because he had travel issues and couldn’t personally attend.

One customer who played Jenga with Lacy on a Packers-sponsored vacation and eventually gave him the game saw the game for sale and bought it back.

Lacy signed with the Seahawks after spending his first four years in the NFL with the Packers. He’ll be back in Green Bay for Week One, when his new team takes on his old team.