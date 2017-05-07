Gareon Conley: Police meeting “another way to prove my innocence”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley met with police in Cleveland last Monday and provided a DNA sample in response to a sexual assault allegation that surfaced publicly just before the draft.

Conley’s attorney said last week that a “consensual sexual event” took place between his client and his accuser and that it’s expected to take 6-8 weeks for authorities to wrap up their investigation. Conley said on Friday that he thought it was a good meeting, but that he doesn’t know when there will be any resolution.

“There’s not more to say about that,” Conley said, via ESPN.com. “We’ll just find out what happens after this. It’s another way to prove my innocence.”

Conley went through his first practices with the Raiders at their rookie minicamp and said it was a “stress reliever” to be back on a football field. His trip to Cleveland will likely determine how much more he’ll need his job to be an outlet for that stress.