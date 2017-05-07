Giants’ Brandon Marshall says he’ll retire in two years

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall thinks he has two more years of football left in him.
The 33-year-old Marshall said on Saturday that he expects to retire after the 2018 season.
“I’m gonna play two more years. That’s the first time I’ve said that. Two more years and I’m gone,” Marshall said.
Marshall played four years for the Broncos, two for the Dolphins, three for the Bears and two for the Jets before signing with the Giants this offseason. He still hasn’t played in a playoff game and wants to change that.
“I definitely think we have a team that’s going to be in position to win a Super Bowl,” Marshall said. “It’s extremely hard to win a Super Bowl. I’ve been in the league for 12 seasons now on some really good football teams, some really great organizations, and I haven’t been to the playoffs. That tells you how hard it is to make the Super Bowl. So I don’t throw that around lightly.”
Marshall said that after he retires, he plans to work full-time in mental health advocacy, a cause he’s been passionate about since publicly acknowledging his own struggles with mental health.
Nice to see a guy that has actually contemplated life outside the NFL.
If he wants to win the super bowl, why did he sign with the giants?
after 2 more years of not making the playoffs…
Love him or hate him, this guy has had a hell of a career. His numbers are off the charts. It’s too bad he wasted the last couple years of his career with the Jets, if he had signed in NE he’d have something to show for it.
He doesn’t realize it but his mental health career started when he became a teammate of # 13
@thegronk
Honestly, it’s probably because they’re the only team that stands a chance at beating the patriots for some reason.
So the Giants won’t be reaching the play-offs over the next two years?
thegronk87 says:May 7, 2017 6:15 AM
If he wants to win the super bowl, why did he sign with the giants?
Unless there is some other “Gronk 87” I’ve never heard of, Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots wears 87. I guess this guy is mocking the Patriots and happy about the Giants Super Bowl wins against them.
Adding a weapon like Marshall on a team with a good qb and the league’s #2 ranked defense definitely improves their chances.
Not to mention Eli will the best quarterback Marshall has ever played with. Plummer, Orton, Moore, Henne, Cutler weren’t exactly known for making receivers look good.
None too soon … RIP DWill.
Outstanding physical specimen. If he had better hands could have gone down as one of the best ever.
Has improved his off-the-field issues & I hope he gets to play in the playoffs before retirement.
– Jets Fan
thegronk87 says:
May 7, 2017 6:15 AM
If he wants to win the super bowl, why did he sign with the Giants?
Two Super Bowl wins later and you just can’t put that 18-1 behind you.
If you played for the pats, playoffs and Superbowls just come with the job.
he plays like he’s been retired for last 3
the rest of the nfc east eagerly awaits the implosion of the jints with this guy and beckham, 2 grade A headcases, in the same WR corps
“That tells you how hard it is to make it to the Super Bowl “. Exactly!
Which makes the Pat’s making it to 7 Super Bowls with one QB amazing. He should have signed with the Pat’s. Odds are in their favor to be back in the Super Bowl.
The Giants are legit…..but I dont know if they have another SB left in them in the Eli era. They are close though.
@ thegronk87
I’m not a Giants fan but would you mind telling me who was the team the Giants beat in their last two Super Bowl victories?
Retire now I’m sure your more interested in tv anyway
So not retiring ?
Giants haven’t won a playoff game in 5 years despite constantly getting the league office to sanction other NFC East teams for no reason. Sad!
One of Marv’s best quotes –
“If you say you plan to retire in two or three years, you’ve already retired.”
Marv Levy
In other words, he won’t be the same now.
Need to verify this with the crazy Brandon first
The Giants are a wannabe top franchise. Have one good season every 5 years and think they are the Steelers, Cowboys, Patriots or Packers. Please.
Larry Fitz must be even more pissed that he shared the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award with E-lie*
#integrity
#giantsarea345parkavenuehometeam
I love me some Brandon Marshall. A future hall of famer in my eyes
The only reason to make a claim like this is to draw attention to yourself, and to take the attention away from your teammates. When Tom Brady says he’s going to play another ten years, he’s only saying that so people will quit asking him about it, because he doesn’t want to be a distraction from the team’s goals. Believe me, Brady had no intention of playing another ten years. This is a classic difference between a winner and a loser. Charles Barkley was the same as Marshall. Always talking about retirement throughout his entire career so that everybody talked about him all the time. He never won a championship. Then after he retired, he stayed in the news by constantly threatening a comeback, which never happened, but kept the focus on himself. Selfish people don’t do well in team sports. Guys like Brady do. Big talkers do very well in TV and other venues, but not team sports.
Brandon Marshall is about 2000 yards from top 10 all time receiving. Yeah he makes a lot of noise sometimes but guy can play.
Marshall is another elite who still looks for a SB win. Meanwhile the no name scrubs on the current Patriots team have at least one ring. With the Giants he has a good chance to win. They are loaded this year.
At least Revis has a ring now. Ring or money.
nsawins says:
May 7, 2017 11:19 AM
The Giants are a wannabe top franchise. Have one good season every 5 years and think they are the Steelers, Cowboys, Patriots or Packers. Please.
______________________
Unlike you I’m not a mind reader and can’t speak to what the Giants think. I can speak to what some of their adult fans think though and a Lombardi in each of the last 4 decades is something none of the teams you listed has managed. A little respect goes a long way son.
BTW, with only TWO wildcard playoff wins in the last 20 years what are the Cowboys doing on that list of supposed ‘top franchises?’