Giants’ Brandon Marshall says he’ll retire in two years

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall thinks he has two more years of football left in him.

The 33-year-old Marshall said on Saturday that he expects to retire after the 2018 season.

“I’m gonna play two more years. That’s the first time I’ve said that. Two more years and I’m gone,” Marshall said.

Marshall played four years for the Broncos, two for the Dolphins, three for the Bears and two for the Jets before signing with the Giants this offseason. He still hasn’t played in a playoff game and wants to change that.

“I definitely think we have a team that’s going to be in position to win a Super Bowl,” Marshall said. “It’s extremely hard to win a Super Bowl. I’ve been in the league for 12 seasons now on some really good football teams, some really great organizations, and I haven’t been to the playoffs. That tells you how hard it is to make the Super Bowl. So I don’t throw that around lightly.”

Marshall said that after he retires, he plans to work full-time in mental health advocacy, a cause he’s been passionate about since publicly acknowledging his own struggles with mental health.