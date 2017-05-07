Jets sign two players after minicamp tryouts

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

The Jets had some players trying out during their rookie minicamp and two of them will be sticking around a little while longer.

The team announced that they have signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon to their 90-man roster.

Braden made 36 starts at Michigan and saw time at both left guard and left tackle during his final season in Ann Arbor. Bordelon also has experience at left tackle and returned to play for Nicholls State in 2016 after sitting out the 2015 season.

Both will compete for reserve roles with the Jets, who signed Kelvin Beachum to go with 2016 fifth-round pick Brandon Shell and Ben Ijalana at tackle. James Carpenter and Brian Winters return at guard.

Long snapper Zach Triner and tackle Donald Hawkins were waived to make room for the new additions.