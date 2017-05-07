Panthers sign three tryout players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

The first Panthers team to take the field in the NFL featured veteran defensive tackle Greg Kragen.

Kragen’s son is hoping that the 2017 team includes a member of the family as well. Kyle Kragen played on the defensive line at Cal, but tried out for the Panthers as a linebacker at their rookie minicamp. They liked enough of what they saw to offer Kragen a contract and a chance to continue with the team this offseason.

It’s Kragen’s second time trying to earn a spot on an active roster and the second time he’s trying for one with one of his dad’s former teams. Kragen spent last offseason and summer with the Broncos before being waived and spending a brief spell on their practice squad.

Kragen was one of three tryout players to secure deals with the Panthers this weekend. Linebacker Alex Bazzie was with the Colts earlier this offseason and spent the last three years in the CFL while defensive tackle Gabriel Mass comes to the team from Division II Lane College.