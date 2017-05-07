Steelers, Chargers, Bills line up visitis with Tre Boston

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2017, 7:26 AM EDT

Safety Tre Boston lost his job with the Panthers after the draft came to an end, but he may not remain unemployed too long.

Boston’s found interest from several teams since hitting the open market a week ago and he’s making the rounds on visits with potential employers. Boston tweeted that he visited the Steelers at the end of the week and that he had trips lined up to see the Chargers and Bills.

The Steelers have Sean Davis and Mike Mitchell set as starting safeties, so Boston would be a depth option in Pittsbugh. That’s likely the case for the Chargers too and they drafted a pair of safeties last week. The Bills signed Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer as free agents this offseason and are expected to start them come September.

Boston was a 2014 fourth-round pick and made 10 starts for Carolina last season. They obviously didn’t go as well as the team would have hoped, but it doesn’t appear Boston’s performance will keep him from continuing his career in 2017.