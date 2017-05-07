Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

A look at what rookie WR Zay Jones brings to the Bills.

WR Isaiah Ford is excited about his opportunity with the Dolphins.

Patriots rookie OL Antonio Garcia plays with an edge.

Some takeaways from the Jets’ rookie minicamp.

Good timing allowed Ravens WR Keenan Reynolds to start an NFL career after finishing at the Naval Academy.

Bengals rookie Carl Lawson admired the way Takeo Spikes played.

Should Browns fans be excited about this year’s draft haul?

Steelers RB James Conner already has a big fan base.

Texans CB Kevin Johnson is feeling healthy again.

How does rookie Anthony Walker fit into the Colts’ linebacker competition?

How likely is it that the Jaguars cut QB Blake Bortles after exercising his 2018 option?

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson won a bid at an auction supporting the JDRF.

Broncos defensive backs held a “No Fly Zone” camp for kids.

QB Patrick Mahomes hit the ground running in his first Chiefs practice.

Chargers DL Tenny Palepoi is happy the team drafted his college teammate Sam Tevi.

Getting back on the field has Raiders QB Derek Carr fired up.

A scout’s-eye view of Cowboys WR Noah Brown.

One of Giants QB Davis Webb’s former teammates thinks Webb will benefit from time on the bench.

The Eagles may have more to do to shore up the cornerback position.

Coach Jay Gruden is waiting to see if the Redskins defense is improved on the field or just on paper.

Alabama coach Nick Saban shared some thoughts on Bears S Eddie Williams.

Assessing S Glover Quin’s value to the Lions defense.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the team had a strong set of tryout players this year.

Vikings running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu is excited about working with rookie Dalvin Cook.

An early look at the Falcons’ Week Five game.

The Panthers will have to keep in touch with RB Christian McCaffrey via Skype while he wraps up at Stanford.

Michael Thomas could offer a different look as the Saints’ top receiver.

Buccaneers veterans are welcoming new faces at safety.

Cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Brandon Williams are getting another shot at starting for the Cardinals.

Rams rookie TE Gerald Everett gets a rave review from one of his college coaches.

Former 49ers WR Jerry Rice hung out with some Patriots at the Kentucky Derby.

Why does coach Pete Carroll say this is his most competitive Seahawks team yet?