Teddy Bridgewater’s contract situation could get interesting, and possibly ugly

With the Vikings not picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s 2014 first-round contract, he’s due to become a free agent in 2018. Unless his contract tolls by a year.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement contains a provision that plainly states the contract will toll if he remains on the Physically Unable to Perform through the sixth game of the 2017 regular season. With Bridgewater still recovering from a devastating knee injury suffered last August, a decision to leave him on the PUP list at the start of the regular season guarantees that he’ll be on PUP for the first six games, because: (1) the window to exit PUP doesn’t open until after Week Six; and (2) the Vikings don’t have a bye in the first six weeks of the season.
Given that a tolled contract means Bridgewater would be bound to the Vikings for two straight years at $1.354 million (his 2017 base salary), Bridgewater and the NFL Players Association will be ready to challenge a PUP designation by the team, if Bridgewater and the union believe he can pass a physical. The stakes will be high and the feelings could get raw; as one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, a disagreement could lead to a “huge” battle, with the NFL and the Vikings on one side and the NFLPA and Bridgewater on the other.
Said Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman on Friday’s PFT Live: “We know the rule very well. We’ve talked to the Management Council, we understand everything that’s involved with it, but again it’s something from a contractual standpoint that I’d rather not comment on. But there are specific rules there, and we’re quite aware of what the rules are.”
Here’s where the situation morphs from potentially contentious to flat-out confusing. A league source tells PFT that the NFL’s Management Council has interpreted the relevant language of the CBA in past cases to require the player to spend the entire year on the PUP list in order to toll the contract. PFT has asked both the NFL (multiple times) and the Vikings whether that contention is accurate, and there has been no response from either the league or the team.
The silence invites speculation as to whether the Vikings and/or the NFL intend to interpret the provision as written moving forward, reducing the tolling threshold from a full year to six games. And why wouldn’t they take that position? It’s a management-friendly right the league has secured at the bargaining table. The notion that the Management Council has interpreted the language in a way that provides a gratuity to the players makes no sense.
Regardless of whether Bridgewater must spend six weeks or the full year on PUP, a disagreement could be looming that could eventually poison the relationship between player and team, if it’s not handled properly by everyone involved.
And how many consecutive playoff teams has Rick Spielman Put together?? yeah tedddy get the heck out!! Run!
I don’t care what the CBA says. This is totally unfair to Bridgewater, “know it when you see it” style.
It’s not like he’s going to cost $20M per year…either negotiate with him now while you have exclusive rights to him (and his medical records) or let him walk next year and see what he can get.
Hope heals up and is back to pre-injury form.With that said, Vikings still need to find a franchise quarterback regardless.
“we’re quite aware of what the rules are.”
like knowing the rules of how much time a team has to make its pick in the nfl draft
Well, they could always use the provision (if he isn’t ready to play), and then work out a deal later to pay him more if they are worried about keeping him happy (if he ever gets healthy enough to play). But, no reason for the league or team to not use the rules as written.
I was going to correct the video headline, but “Vikes WEARY about Bridgewater’s health” actually makes more sense than them being WARY about it…
Jeez, you must read what I write: Isaid that yesterday!!
OH NO!! Please tell me it ain’t so! I thought the vikes were like nurturing cherubs of benevolence when it came to looking out for the wellbeing of their players. That’s what the skoltrolls incessantly tell us. Are they liars? Yes they are and they’re delusional too!
SKOLOL!!!
The best you could say about Teddy is that he could grow into being a game manager.
He’s a bubble screen guy who didn’t averge 1 td per game.
I hope he gets taken care of, but hes not a huge loss to the league.
Good guy with limited talent.
For us non lawyers, what does it mean that his contract will toll? Speak to the common man Florio
Last I heard, there was a significant chance that he would never play again.
Lets hope he gets healthy first – and see what happens then.
I had more faith in the Group of 10 and the Triangle of Authority when it comes to personnel decisions than I have in Rick.
Same thing will happen to AJ mccarron after this year. These 2 cases will set the stage for a fight.
dawoger says:
May 7, 2017 9:47 PM
Since you don’t understand how the NFL works…I’ll make it simple for you…32 out of 32 GM’s would make that same move…it’s called running a business…You probably really believe that “stock” the Packers sell is worth something too…
I know Teddy is a really swell guy and all that but he needs to come around to the concept that pro football is a business and he is costing money without any production (no, I am not talking about his first few years as a starter)
Whether or not he can come off the PUP list is at the discretion of the team doctor, not the Players union. And when the owner of the team that you play for has already been convicted of fraud, you have to learn to just trust the team’s judgment in these matters. What could possibly go wrong?
Teddy figures he must hold all the leverage, I mean, where are the Vikings going to find another Qb capable of throwing a whopping 14 TD’s a year, that’s rarified air in Minnesota.
Bridgewater’s situation is what the NFLPA fought for. Don’t blame the owners.
Chump change. He could play dirty pool by waiting until they call his number and then inform them he’s holding out. He wouldn’t be losing much. And, it would be fun!
This article is clearly defining at deadline to the Teddy/Vikes situation.
Other than that, nothing to see here.
How’s colt lyeria doing?
I agree with Spielman for once. And that’s tough to say as a Packer fan. It’s a business. Contracts are binding. The NFLPA can’t start making up rules. Nor should the team bend the rules. If Teddy can show he can play 100%, then you have to allow him. If he can’t show the necessary skills, then it’s PUP. That extra year of rehab will tell if he is 100% or not. You want to know that before offering a contract.
Well stated, absodefinately! SKOL!
OK, let’s not freak out here. A lot of things can and will happen before then. These things resolve themselves, one way or another, before stuff hits the fan.
So what you are trying to say is that sometime in the future, something good may happen or something bad may happen and all of this is determined by decisions made by the two parties involved?
nomoreseasontix says:
May 7, 2017 9:48 PM
The best you could say about Teddy is that he could grow into being a game manager.
He’s a bubble screen guy who didn’t averge 1 td per game.
I hope he gets taken care of, but hes not a huge loss to the league.
That’s the best you can say about Sam Bradford too. except Samuel didn’t get his 17th win in the league until his 4th year as a starter.
While I don’t believe that Theodore had the top tier arm strength, if they would have built upon his rookie year, he would have certainly put up 20TDs and be right about where Bradford is, in his “Good Years”