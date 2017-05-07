Who’ll do better in the booth,Tony Romo or Jay Cutler?

FOX wanted Tony Romo to replace John Lynch on the network’s No. 2 team. Romo ended up at CBS, and Jay Cutler ended up in the spot FOX had earmarked for Romo.
So which guy will do better in their post-football football employment? That’s the PFT Live question of the day for Monday.
The easy answer is Romo. He got the better gig on the bigger platform with the greater opportunities to work before major audiences. Also, people don’t seem to like Cutler, based in large part on the perception that he doesn’t care.
If that perception is reality, or if he separately doesn’t care whether people dislike him because they already do, Cutler could actually be great. He’ll say things without worrying who might not like it or what they might say about him for saying it.
Romo, on the other hand, could be paralyzed by fear of criticism from fans and media and worry that he’ll be setting the stage for awkward production meetings. By getting arguably the best gig right out of the gates, Romo has nowhere to go but down. Cutler, who also ended up with a pretty good gig, nevertheless enters with low expectations, fueled by the consequences of his rebel-without-a-clue demeanor.
Cutler already is saying interesting things, arguing for example that the Bears shouldn’t rush Mitchell Trubisky onto the field. Romo, faced with an opportunity to advise the Texans on what they should do at quarterback during his conference call with CBS, punted.
And, frankly, neither Romo’s opening conference call nor his extended interview on a Dallas radio station included anything particularly compelling or interesting or humorous.
So it's perhaps not as much of a no-brainer as many would think. Think it through on your own before checking a box, and then join us on Monday morning for three hours of football-only (or maybe football-mostly) talk on NBC Sports Radio (6:00 a.m. ET) and NBCSN (7:00 a.m. ET).
Tony Romo is gonna be super cookie cutter by the book PC boring. The kinda stuff everyone is sick of hearing in 2017. Let’s hope Cutler has an edge to him.
I think its funny how Cutler hated talking to the media as a player, and now he is one of them. Prolly no chance for success because no players will want to talk to him.
Cutler. He’s seems more opinionated and more apt to speak his true thoughts and feelings.
I get the feeling Romo will be one of those overly optimistic, “everything is great!”, type of announcer. He seems tight with Jerry Jones and a lot of players around he league. On the other hand, Cutler has played for three teams and seems to have worn out welcomes and had issues with other players.
Cutler won’t be gun-shy about expressing his true opinions.
When Eli replaces Romo next year on CBS, will he finally admit that he bilked his memorabilia business partners and the general public? Or will he admit what Strahan already has, that the Giants routinely faked injuries during their SB 2 most recent wins?
As the 345 Park Avenue home team turns
Both will go down with injuries by week two. First broadcasters ever to go to the IR.
Are we measuring this by Superbowls too?
Cutler is very intelligent, and more importantly, open-minded. Probably part of the reason Bears fans didn’t like him. I think he could be a great announcer. Not down on Romo at all, but intrigued by the Cutler hiring.
I just have this gut feeling that Romo is going to choke, and Cutler actually kills it.
Very Slow News Day, but if their tv careers are like their playing careers, Romo will be awesome in the regular season then choke in the post season.
This is an incredibly subjective case, as a number of good and bad things make up “commentating.” Chances are, they’ll both be hated by a majority of fans for “going against their teams.”
C) None of the above
Who cares? I watch football for the play on the field and not the announcers..best ones are the ones that shut up for the most part and don’t try to take over the game with nonsensical chatter.
I don’t believe I’ll be impressed by either one.
Romo landed the softer higher profile gig but polishing apples for Jim Nantz isn’t necessarily the better one. Cutler has a quick mind and a sharp tongue, he is far more likely to be entertaining.
Is there a 3rd option?
Just because they are former NFL QB’s what’s going to make them good announcers on TV?