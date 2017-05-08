49ers part ways with DuJuan Harris, again

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

The 49ers have cut DuJuan Harris again. At least he should be used to it.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers have released the veteran running back, who they had just signed for a fourth time in March.

Harris tweeted out his goodbye as well.

He started with the Jaguars in 2011, and has also played for the Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Seahawks, and Ravens. The 49ers bounced him on and off the roster three times since signing him in 2015.

He played in 10 games last season, with 38 carries for 138 yards.