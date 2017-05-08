49ers sign three after rookie minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

The 49ers have shuffled their roster after holding their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The team made an announcement of six roster moves on Monday. Two of the moves were confirmations of previous reports that the team had dropped rookie wide receiver KD Cannon and running back DuJuan Harris and the team also parted ways with offensive lineman Bret Treadway, who joined Cannon as an undrafted free agent acquisition.

The three empty spots on the roster will be taken by three players who tried out during the minicamp. They are Boise State safety Chanceller James, Georgia Southern wide receiver BJ Johnson III and UConn offensive lineman Richard Levy.

There will likely be more roster churning to come for the 49ers as they make their way toward their first season with General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan at the helm. They’ve already brought in dozens of new players and the second spot in the waiver order will give the team an early crack at any players who fall out of favor elsewhere as the rest of the league sets their own rosters.