Aldon Smith says he’ll be reinstated soon

Suspended Raiders outside linebacker Aldon Smith said on social media that his reinstatement to the NFL was coming soon, for what that’s worth.
Smith has been out of the league since his year-long suspension for another substance abuse policy violation in November 2015.
Via the San Jose Mercury News, Smith made his declaration on Instagram Live, but it was predictably short on details.
The Raiders haven’t said anything about him lately, and they gave his jersey number to an undrafted rookie defensive lineman, for what that’s worth.
Smith’s name was most recently in the news in March, when he was detained for public intoxication.
Geesh, how many chances does this guy get? 50, 100, a 1,000?? He has proven, over and over again, that he will not change. Get rid of him, he is a liability. Do you think Belichik would have this loser on the roster? Cut him now! You don’t need this hot, radioactive garbage.
Hey Aldon? The key is, dont go out and celebrate with a few beers if it happens.
What a waste of talent. Hope he gets his life in order