Aldon Smith says he’ll be reinstated soon

Suspended Raiders outside linebacker Aldon Smith said on social media that his reinstatement to the NFL was coming soon, for what that’s worth.
Smith has been out of the league since his year-long suspension for another substance abuse policy violation in November 2015.
Via the San Jose Mercury News, Smith made his declaration on Instagram Live, but it was predictably short on details.
The Raiders haven’t said anything about him lately, and they gave his jersey number to an undrafted rookie defensive lineman, for what that’s worth.
Smith’s name was most recently in the news in March, when he was detained for public intoxication.
Geesh, how many chances does this guy get? 50, 100, a 1,000?? He has proven, over and over again, that he will not change. Get rid of him, he is a liability. Do you think Belichik would have this loser on the roster? Cut him now! You don’t need this hot, radioactive garbage.
Hey Aldon? The key is, dont go out and celebrate with a few beers if it happens.
What a waste of talent. Hope he gets his life in order
I never liked the signing of this guy, cut bait and move on.
Aldon was actually doing fine when he was with the Raiders. Then Goodell slapped him with a long-delayed suspension with no clarification as to when it might end and no contact with the team. Worst possible thing for him.
Im pissed at him for his recent screw ups but h
yeah, the NFL really is not helping him by keeping him aside the team and having no clearly defined path to reinstatement. Its more about the league image then it is helping a player and a person who has issues.
Wasn’t he involved in a domestic incident in February? If the league
is investigating the incident it might take some more time.
The fact that another domestic occurred should make the league be
a little more careful. If it applies the same timetable as the Zeke
Elliot investigation ( it was allegedly his first ) then Smith could well be waiting a bit longer.
It would be nice to get this guy through our whole off-season program, at least training camp, and see what he can do with a full season.
Dream on !
Yeah, he was doing fine with the Niners, too. Until he wasn’t. The time to own it HIMSELF was years ago, it’s just a sad story now of a guy who can’t stay out of his own way.
For how long?
Bye bye ….
This guy brings along too much drama. And you really can’t completely trust him to stay eligible to play long term.
IMO the short term potential for reward no longer exceeds the risks and uncertainty involved.
That last video of him leaving jail was sad. I hate it for the guy but he did this to himself. He had HoF potential but Football isn’t everything. I would love to see him bounce back from a human standpoint and make a positive impact in other ways but I’m afraid his Football Life….Is over.
The Raiders do not need to cut him. They can walk away from him at any time without any risk or dead money. If he gets reinstated, you add him to the 90 man roster and see what he’s got. If he makes the 53, you get what you can get out of him and then cut him loose the moment he gets in trouble during the season. If he was a cancer in the locker room, that would be one thing, but from all accounts his teammates love him. He’s just Can’t Get Right when he’s away from the team. If he gets reinstated they should set up a cot for him in Reggie’s office and make him stay at the team facilities. In the military we call guys like Aldon Field Soldiers… great when they’re training or deployed, but as soon as they get some time off, Article 15’s are right around the corner.