Aldon Smith says he’ll be reinstated soon

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2017, 6:50 AM EDT

Suspended Raiders outside linebacker Aldon Smith said on social media that his reinstatement to the NFL was coming soon, for what that’s worth.

Smith has been out of the league since his year-long suspension for another substance abuse policy violation in November 2015.

Via the San Jose Mercury News, Smith made his declaration on Instagram Live, but it was predictably short on details.

The Raiders haven’t said anything about him lately, and they gave his jersey number to an undrafted rookie defensive lineman, for what that’s worth.

Smith’s name was most recently in the news in March, when he was detained for public intoxication.