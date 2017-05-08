 Skip to content

Bart Scott out at CBS

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Getty Images

The game of musical chairs continues at CBS.

Tony Romo bumped Phil Simms out of the No. 1 broadcast booth. Simms, after a confusing couple of weeks, landed in the studio, taking the spot created by the previous departure of Tony Gonzalez.

Now, there’s another change. Bart Scott is out, and Nate Burleson is in.

In keeping with an offseason theme of awkward, the announcement from CBS mentions only the arrival of Burleson, with no mention whatsoever that Scott is leaving. Instead, the statement merely fails to mention Scott as one of the other members of The NFL Today crew.

Rumors circulated a year ago that CBS was contemplating moving on from Scott. As the rumor went, the pursuit of Peyton Manning caused Scott’s status to assume a position on the back burner. Now, Scott is out and Burleson is in, joining James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Simms.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill
9 Responses to “Bart Scott out at CBS”
  1. seattlerogueburner says: May 8, 2017 10:05 AM

    Burleson! Excited to hear what he’s got to contribute.

  2. jbl429 says: May 8, 2017 10:05 AM

    Can’t Wait! ™

  3. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says: May 8, 2017 10:06 AM

    *shrug*

    I haven’t watched a pregame show in over twenty years.

  4. atomicwaste says: May 8, 2017 10:11 AM

    Burleson is really good on GMFB, so this should be a positive move for CBS.

  5. mrphelps01 says: May 8, 2017 10:12 AM

    How he got the gig to begin with is beyond me.

  6. Drunk Uncle says: May 8, 2017 10:13 AM

    Every time I see Boomer on television, my immediate impulse is to change the channel or turn off the volume.

  7. footballboozer says: May 8, 2017 10:22 AM

    Thank god! Listening to this guy hurts!

  8. ajgreenhof says: May 8, 2017 10:26 AM

    Awesome!

    Gonzalez should still be there though.

    Get rid of Rome too. Idk why FOX and CBS had to add their own blowhard guy in Rome and Cowherd.

  9. r502 says: May 8, 2017 10:30 AM

    Pre game shows are full of feel good fluff and inane interviews. None of them are compelling, they all stink for the most part.

    They are simply a vehicle for more advertisements. I cannot recall the last time I witnessed one for more than 2 minutes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!