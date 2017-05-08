Bart Scott out at CBS

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

The game of musical chairs continues at CBS.

Tony Romo bumped Phil Simms out of the No. 1 broadcast booth. Simms, after a confusing couple of weeks, landed in the studio, taking the spot created by the previous departure of Tony Gonzalez.

Now, there’s another change. Bart Scott is out, and Nate Burleson is in.

In keeping with an offseason theme of awkward, the announcement from CBS mentions only the arrival of Burleson, with no mention whatsoever that Scott is leaving. Instead, the statement merely fails to mention Scott as one of the other members of The NFL Today crew.

Rumors circulated a year ago that CBS was contemplating moving on from Scott. As the rumor went, the pursuit of Peyton Manning caused Scott’s status to assume a position on the back burner. Now, Scott is out and Burleson is in, joining James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Simms.