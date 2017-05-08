Bart Scott out at CBS

The game of musical chairs continues at CBS.
Tony Romo bumped Phil Simms out of the No. 1 broadcast booth. Simms, after a confusing couple of weeks, landed in the studio, taking the spot created by the previous departure of Tony Gonzalez.
Now, there’s another change. Bart Scott is out, and Nate Burleson is in.
In keeping with an offseason theme of awkward, the announcement from CBS mentions only the arrival of Burleson, with no mention whatsoever that Scott is leaving. Instead, the statement merely fails to mention Scott as one of the other members of The NFL Today crew.
Rumors circulated a year ago that CBS was contemplating moving on from Scott. As the rumor went, the pursuit of Peyton Manning caused Scott’s status to assume a position on the back burner. Now, Scott is out and Burleson is in, joining James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Simms.
Burleson! Excited to hear what he’s got to contribute.
Can’t Wait! ™
*shrug*
I haven’t watched a pregame show in over twenty years.
Burleson is really good on GMFB, so this should be a positive move for CBS.
How he got the gig to begin with is beyond me.
Every time I see Boomer on television, my immediate impulse is to change the channel or turn off the volume.
Thank god! Listening to this guy hurts!
Awesome!
Gonzalez should still be there though.
Get rid of Rome too. Idk why FOX and CBS had to add their own blowhard guy in Rome and Cowherd.
Pre game shows are full of feel good fluff and inane interviews. None of them are compelling, they all stink for the most part.
They are simply a vehicle for more advertisements. I cannot recall the last time I witnessed one for more than 2 minutes.