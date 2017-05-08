Bears sign Dan Skuta

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

Linebacker Dan Skuta has found a new home.

Skuta was released by the Jaguars in April after two years in Jacksonville and visited with the Patriots later in the month, but didn’t land a contract in New England. He had more luck in Chicago.

The Bears announced on Monday that they have signed Skuta to their 90-man roster. The move reunites Skuta with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who ran the 49ers defense when Skuta played for the team in 2013 and 2014.

Skuta made 18 starts in those two years and recorded five sacks and three forced fumbles for the Niners during the 2014 season. He didn’t have the same kind of production with the Jaguars and may need to rediscover it to land a roster spot with Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee, Lamarr Houston, Willie Young and Sam Acho already on hand.