Brandon Beane gets a second interview with Bills

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

The Bills may be getting closer to making their General Manager decision.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane will be heading for a second interview with the team.

The 40-year-old Beane was the first to interview, and his ties to coach Sean McDermott have made him the presumed favorite for the job.

But after some initial Bills-created confusion about the job responsibilities, they’ve had to explain themselves and make it clear the job comes with final say over the roster (though the candidate would obviously be expected to work closely with McDermott).

If it didn’t, it’s not likely Beane would leave Carolina, where he’s well-respected by owner Jerry Richardson and a likely successor to Dave Gettleman.

The Bills satisfied the Rooney Rule requirement by interviewing Eagles director of college scouting Trey Brown this weekend, meaning they’re clear to make a hire when they’re ready.