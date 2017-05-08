Brian Allen is the first Steelers draft pick to sign

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

The Steelers took a pair of cornerbacks in this year’s draft and one of them has signed with the team.

The Steelers announced that fifth-round pick Brian Allen became the first of their eight picks to agree to a contract with the team.

Allen made the move from wide receiver to corner when he got to the University of Utah and developed into a starter over the course of his time with the Utes. The Steelers are betting that the 6’3″, 215-pound Allen will continue to develop as a cornerback now that he’s in their organization.

“He has good skills with playing the football, is long at the line of scrimmage and plays press coverage in man,” defensive backs coach Carnell Lake said in a release from the team. “He hasn’t played the position very long, but he has shown a real knack for a position-converted receiver. There are a lot of upsides with this player.”

The Steelers also picked Cameron Sutton in the third round to go with Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, William Gay and Senquez Golson at corner.