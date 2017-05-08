Broncos sign fifth-rounder Isaiah McKenzie

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

The Broncos have a draft pick under contract.

The agents for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared a picture of their client signing his four-year contract with Denver. McKenzie was selected in the fifth round after the Broncos traded a sixth-round pick as part of a deal with the Packers to move up to the 172nd overall selection.

McKenzie had 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year at Georgia, but may offer more immediate impact to the Broncos as a returner. He returned five punts and a kickoff for touchdowns over the course of his college career.

The Broncos drafted seven other players during the draft, including first-round tackle Garrett Bolles. Their rookie minicamp kicks off on Friday.