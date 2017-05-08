Broncos sign fifth-rounder Isaiah McKenzie

The Broncos have a draft pick under contract.
The agents for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shared a picture of their client signing his four-year contract with Denver. McKenzie was selected in the fifth round after the Broncos traded a sixth-round pick as part of a deal with the Packers to move up to the 172nd overall selection.
McKenzie had 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year at Georgia, but may offer more immediate impact to the Broncos as a returner. He returned five punts and a kickoff for touchdowns over the course of his college career.
The Broncos drafted seven other players during the draft, including first-round tackle Garrett Bolles. Their rookie minicamp kicks off on Friday.
Congrats to him. What is a typical 5th round contract worth? Are they pre-negotiated by the league and NFLPA?
The Broncos should have used most if not all of their draft picks on offensive linemen. A wide receiver is not a need. Elway, great QB but clueless as a GM.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
May 8, 2017 12:09 PM
Talk about clueless. He was drafted for his return ability. Receiver was also a need but you’re clueless there too.
Did you watch a game last season? Denver needs a shifty slot receiver in the worst way. Thought it was really smart of them to draft 2 return type receivers and have them push the under achievers drafted in front of them. Both have a good chance to make the team.
I’m excited for Carlos Henderson, hopefully he will understand the nfl play book quick like very few college wr’s do. His YAC yrds are sweet! He’s got great hands for crazy catch ability and his vision is at participating with some of the best RBs in the game wich allows him them YAC yards.