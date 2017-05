Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

The Buccaneers aren’t expected to sign wide receiver Riley Cooper after this weekend’s tryout. But they’ve created a roster spot for someone.

The team announced they had waived cornerback Greg Mabin.

The undrafted rookie from Iowa participated in the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend, but apparently didn’t make that much of an impression.

The Bucs didn’t announce a corresponding move, leaving their roster at 89.