Buccaneers not expected to sign Riley Cooper

Riley Cooper’s comeback attempt appears to have been a brief one.
According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers aren’t expected to sign the former Eagles wide receiver and Florida native after he went through a three-day tryout in rookie minicamp.
The 29-year-old Cooper hasn’t played since the Eagles cut him in February, 2016. And he was a long-shot at best, considering the depth the Bucs have at his position.
In fact, the Buccaneers haven’t signed any of the tryout players they had in this weekend.
“I think it’s getting tougher and tougher to make it,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “When you start thinking about, ‘Yeah, we’d like to have this guy, but who do you want to let go?’ Not so easy.”
The fact he can’t get a longer look when rosters are at 90 (and Tampa Bay has 11 receivers among that total) probably tells you what you need to know about his prospects.
Notice how no one is complaining that Cooper is being black-balled like they did with Kaepernick??
It’s not a race issue…it’s a talent issue.
People need to stop blaming race for every unfortunate event that happens to them.
Kaepernick isn’t a “race issue” and never was. If there were a race issue in the NFL, well… that’s obviously ridiculous.
Kaepernick is a free speech issue. Granted, I didn’t like the venue he took either, but it’s his right and as well his employer’s right not to like it either. Now he’s out of a job, but still has more talent than some starters and most back-ups.
Racist player cant find a job now that racist coach got fired.
An old, 4th/5th receiver who can’t play special teams is almost worthless.
Cooper isn’t being blackballed. Any Eagles fan can tell you that he just can’t play. He had one decent season as a 3rd receiver benefiting from Desean Jackson opening things up for the rest of the receivers but that was it.
Why would any team take on a toxic player who won’t even add to the talent of your team?
According to the rookie camp reports, he looked pretty good. But Koetter hit the nail on the head. The Bucs are stacked at WR this year:
1. Mike Evans. 2500+ yards last 2 years
2. DeSean Jackson. 1000+ yards last year
3. Derel Walker. 2600+ yards last 2 years
4. Humphries. 600+ yards last year in limited action
5. Godwin. Rookie, possibly elite talent
6. Freddie Martino. Only 142 yards in VERY limited opportunities, but shows sure hands when given the opportunity. Considered developmental.
And then they have multiple developmental guys in the wings too…several look very good.
Jason Licht is building with an eye to the future. He wants no more than one older veteran and the rest promising young talent to last years. It’s taken him a couple years to find the right guys at the position, but he’s done a swell job.
If he were better than the sad cast of characters the Birds had dropping balls last year he might still be on the Eagles.
Copper needs to go to a WR starving team….sounds like the Ravens could use him.
Cooper was extremely overpaid as an Eagle. I certainly hope he has invested well.
Thank you for not mentioning the “incident” from a few years back.
