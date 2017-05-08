Buccaneers not expected to sign Riley Cooper

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2017, 6:36 AM EDT

Riley Cooper’s comeback attempt appears to have been a brief one.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers aren’t expected to sign the former Eagles wide receiver and Florida native after he went through a three-day tryout in rookie minicamp.

The 29-year-old Cooper hasn’t played since the Eagles cut him in February, 2016. And he was a long-shot at best, considering the depth the Bucs have at his position.

In fact, the Buccaneers haven’t signed any of the tryout players they had in this weekend.

“I think it’s getting tougher and tougher to make it,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “When you start thinking about, ‘Yeah, we’d like to have this guy, but who do you want to let go?’ Not so easy.”

The fact he can’t get a longer look when rosters are at 90 (and Tampa Bay has 11 receivers among that total) probably tells you what you need to know about his prospects.