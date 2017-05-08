Cardinals have high hopes for T.J. Logan

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

The Arizona Cardinals already have arguably the best running back in the NFL. They’ve added another one who can make the position even stronger.

Fifth-round rookie T.J. Logan, who played college football with Mitchell Trubisky and Ryan Switzer at North Carolina, generated the fastest 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine among all running backs, at 4.37 seconds. His speed has prompted G.M. Steve Keim to offer up a colorful metaphor.

“When he gets in space, he’s so explosive it’s like he’s a got a rocket in his rear,” Keim recently said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“T.J. Logan was a guy that we had focused on and coach [Bruce Arians] and I had talked about since the Combine,” Keim said. “Not only did his foot speed and explosiveness excite us, but the things he can do in our offense where we ask our backs out of the backfield to catch the football.

“When you watch tape of T.J., he really jumps out at you with the flare routes and some of the things that he does in space with his straight-line speed, his explosiveness and his ability to return kicks. He is a guy that we had been focused on for quite some time.”

Logan will join dual-threat tailback David Johnson, who arguably has gotten too much work in his first two NFL seasons. With Logan present, Johnson can get a little more rest and a little less exposure to injury.