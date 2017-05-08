Could Max Unger injury spark a trade?

With center Max Unger out at least through the start of the regular season, the Saints have time to adjust on the fly. So here’s an idea floated by Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com: Trade running back Mark Ingram to the Eagles for center Jason Kelce.
As Shorr-Parks notes, rumors have persisted that Kelce is available. Although Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman has said Kelce will remain with the team, Shorr-Park points out that the Eagles like Isaac Seumalo, who could move from guard. The Eagles also have Stefen Wisniewski under contract.
Ingram remains the starting tailback in New Orleans, but with Adrian Peterson in the fold Ingram could be expendable. That would require taking a leap of faith that Peterson can stay healthy, and that he’ll still be effective at 32.
The good news for the Saints is that the timing of the injury gives them plenty of time to find a replacement. Whether the ultimately replacement comes from the current roster or beyond it remains to be seen.
Or you can groom one of your young guys, and wait for Max to return
Vikings, trade Nick Easton for some more linemen, or even…………AP?
No. Just no.
That is a horrible trade and pointless, it’s not like unger is out for the entire season.
Why would New Orleans trade its starting running back and give that position to an older back who is more susceptible to injury? Peterson has played in 20 games total the past three seasons.
While Ingram is not David Johnson when it comes to catching passes out of the backfield, he has improved enough for a deal like this to make sense.
With plenty of tape of Wentz handing off the ball to Sproles, Ingram’s improved pass-catching skills, and the versatility of Smallwood and Pumfrey, the Eagles wouldn’t necessarily be telegraphing their playbook to opposing defense based on who’s on the field.
The main question is do the Eagles want to compromise the stability on the line that Kelce brings?
Since they re-signed Wiz, which not a single beat writer in Philly thought they would do, I have thought that Roseman would keep his eyes open for a situation like this.
I’d be surprised if he doesn’t at least look into it.
A trade like that mentioned involving Ingram would be idiotic, to put it nicely. Trading away security at RB to bring a top starter at C, when the C position will only be suffering for a couple of games, does not make sense. Being vulnerable at Center for a game or two is far less a concern then being vulnerable at RB for the entire season. Especially considering the Saints could utilize a high percentage of run plays with Ingram still there to hide the vulnerability at Center (and help protect Brees) until Unger returns. And then there’s the conflict at Center this trade would bring when Unger returns from injury. This trade idea is absolute nonsense! If the Saints do that, I would hope someone gets fired directly after doing it.
That is a dumb idea coming from a Vikings fan. Chances are that Adrian will get injured after he fumbles 3 times Week 1 VS the Vikings.
Yeah, they have a starting center that might miss a few games so they should trade their #1 back for another starting center instead of trust their depth or find a decent stop gap in free agency. Some Eagles blogger is dreaming.
Why would they want to trade when they could just go sign Nick Mangold?
Have fun trading with the Eagles. They will probably come away with your second round pick for a backup.
The Saints aren’t going anywhere, just play a backup for a couple of games.
Thanks, but no thanks. Ingram is an important part of our offense. Kelce is kinda washed up.
Maybe they should trade Ingram AND Peterson to bring in two starting centers just to be safe?
Better yet. Saints can trade Brees and 2 picks next year to Chicago for Trubisky. Oy!
Just go get Nick Mangold…problem solved.