Could Max Unger injury spark a trade?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

With center Max Unger out at least through the start of the regular season, the Saints have time to adjust on the fly. So here’s an idea floated by Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com: Trade running back Mark Ingram to the Eagles for center Jason Kelce.

As Shorr-Parks notes, rumors have persisted that Kelce is available. Although Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman has said Kelce will remain with the team, Shorr-Park points out that the Eagles like Isaac Seumalo, who could move from guard. The Eagles also have Stefen Wisniewski under contract.

Ingram remains the starting tailback in New Orleans, but with Adrian Peterson in the fold Ingram could be expendable. That would require taking a leap of faith that Peterson can stay healthy, and that he’ll still be effective at 32.

The good news for the Saints is that the timing of the injury gives them plenty of time to find a replacement. Whether the ultimately replacement comes from the current roster or beyond it remains to be seen.