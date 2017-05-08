ESPN extends Tim Tebow’s contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

Tim Tebow is playing minor league baseball right now, but talking about football will continue to be his primary source of income.

ESPN announced today that it has extended Tebow’s contract, and he’ll keep working on the SEC Network as a college football studio commentator, and also work on the college football playoff.

Through 26 games with the Columbia Fireflies this season, Tebow has a .242 batting average, a .330 on-base percentage and a .363 slugging percentage. Those are good numbers for a guy who hadn’t played baseball in more than a decade, but not the kind of numbers that are going to get him called up to the majors. So his future is much more likely to be in broadcasting than in baseball.

ESPN is happy to give him that future. Although ESPN has cut about 100 employees during its current round of layoffs, Tebow remains very popular among SEC football fans, and his presence will continue to draw viewers.