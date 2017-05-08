Jaylon Smith’s progress is steady, but Cowboys are patient

Step by step, Jaylon Smith is getting closer to beginning his NFL career in earnest.
The second-year Cowboys linebacker, who didn’t play last season after blowing out his knee and suffering nerve damage in Notre Dame’s bowl game, continues to do a little more during the team’s offseason program.
“It seemed like he handled the work well last week, and he’s just done an amazing job right from the start with his rehab taking it day by day, making progress and we’ll continue to do that,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said, via Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If he takes that approach, that’s when he’s going to have his most success. That’s what he’s done up to this point.”
Smith is eligible to take part in next weekend’s rookie minicamp, but Garrett said they don’t want to push him too fast by throwing him out there with the draft picks and tryout players. But he will continue to do work with the rest of the team during the week.
“He’s going to do the veteran stuff on the field on Tuesday and Thursday, so I don’t anticipate him doing a lot on the field over the weekend,” Garrett said. “But he’ll go through the meetings and the walk-throughs [during the three-day minicamp].”
It’s a good start for Smith, since they knew last year was a red-shirt season for him. So they might as well continue being patient, since they think he could become a key piece of a defense once-or-if he returns to his college form.
Since that nerve is regenerating, I would say his future is bright. They say he may still have to wear that brace this year, but if the progress continues, he should be without it sometime this year or next. Either way, there’s still a lot of upside there.
thelastwordyaheard says:
May 8, 2017 8:27 AM
Thats idiotic. The injury could have happened in ANY game. It didnt happen because it was a bowl game. If guys skip bowl games it shows how much of a bad team mate they are. They dont care about the team only themselves.
This kid has the heart of a lion. I’m certain he’ll make his family and the Cowboys proud!
umainebearman says:
May 8, 2017 8:52 AM
thelastwordyaheard says:
May 8, 2017 8:27 AM
“Could have,” but didn’t ..it happened in a bowl game, after the semester was over, when he knew he wasn’t playing another season and when he could’ve been training for the combine with a healthy knee.
I don’t recall an NFL player coming back from that type of injury and having a successful career. I hope he’s the exception.
I can’t wait to see this kid on the field. Cowboys took a risk drafting him in the second round and it was a great move, Jaylon Smith is a hard working, uber talented individual with a great attitude.
I can’t wait to see him and Sean Lee play together.
umainebearman says:
May 8, 2017 8:52 AM
If guys skip bowl games it shows how much of a bad team mate they are. They dont care about the team only themselves.
I played Division I ball. About 10 guys from my college team are currently in the NFL. I was at a dinner recently tied to our team’s spring game. Couple of former NFL players from the team made it.
No one I played with and none of the younger guys would have had any problems at all with a teammate deciding not to play in a bowl game or any other game as long as they gave advance notice to the team. Normal people respect when other people have to take care of themselves and their ability to make a living in the future.
I doubt even one of Smith’s teammates would have objected to him skipping the Fiesta Bowl. Why would they? No one was even paying Jaylon Smith to play. I respect his decision to play just like I would have respected his decision not to play. Even in the case of an NFL playoff game where players are paid, I respect if an injured player takes himself out of a game. Think about what happened to Robert Griffin in the playoffs 5 years ago. Came back to early, stayed in the game, permanently lost speed and quickness as a result.
All the best to him, but it was a terrible pick, classic Cowboys reach trying to get extra value by picking a guy with major issues, and thereby losing all value (Randy Gregory?)
He is going to play with a special brace to account for his foot drop. No one has ever done that before, the guy will be defying the odds just by being able to play in the NFL, much less being able to be an above average player. And they took him in the second round…
The training film in March was impressive enough. I wish him the best.