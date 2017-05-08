La’el Collins: It’s “awesome” to get a chance to play right tackle

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 6:48 AM EDT

The Cowboys moved La’El Collins from tackle to guard when he joined the team, but right tackle Doug Free’s retirement has opened up a chance to Collins to move back to the outside of the offensive line.

Collins is getting the first-team time at right tackle at this point in the offseason program with Jonathan Cooper taking over at left guard. Collins calls the shift “huge pressure” because of how well Free played as part of what’s been the league’s best unit over the last few seasons.

“Oh, man, it’s awesome actually,” Collins said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I actually forgot how good it felt to be out on the edge, to kind of be out there on an island. Right now we’re not doing too much, just kind of working plays against the air. That’s about it. But it feels good.”

Chaz Green is recovering from back surgery and could get a look once healthy, but Collins was seen as a top prospect at tackle coming into the league so it would be no surprise if the Cowboys stuck with him over other options.