Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT

Rookie LB Matt Milano wants to make a strong first impression on the Bills.

Peyton Manning’s positive comments helped convince the Dolphins to acquire TE Julius Thomas.

The Patriots’ roster is heavier on offensive players at the moment.

Linebackers coach Kevin Greene was compared to Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage by Jets coach Todd Bowles.

Several Ravens players took part in a fundraiser for a Baltimore animal shelter.

DT Ryan Glasgow watched film of the Bengals defensive line while he was at Michigan.

Browns coach Hue Jackson likes what’s happening in the team’s locker room.

Some notes from and about members of the Steelers draft class.

Texans RB Lamar Miller isn’t worried about having too much work.

A list of winners and losers from the Colts’ draft.

LB Justin Horton followed a difficult path to signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Projecting the 53-man roster for the Titans.

How much will the Broncos throw to their running backs?

Rookie WR Jehu Chesson’s ability to go up and get jump balls could be useful in the Chiefs’ offense.

Some observations from the Raiders’ rookie minicamp.

How far can a healthy Chargers team go this season?

S Jeff Heath is trying to take advantage of his chance at a starting job with the Cowboys.

The pieces are pretty much the same, but Giants G Justin Pugh says the team’s offensive line will be better.

Eagles DT Elijah Qualls waited longer than he expected to hear his name called during the draft.

CB Joshua Holsey got healthy in 2016 and was drafted by the Redskins in 2017.

The waiting for Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is underway.

Drafting Brad Kaaya gives the Lions options at backup quarterback.

Could Taysom Hill be the Packers’ backup quarterback at some point?

Vikings CB Marcus Sherels and his brother Mike both received awards at the Minnesota Football Honors.

The Falcons plan to sign their draft picks quickly.

The death of their daughter led Panthers P Andy Lee and his wife to start a non-profit benefitting families with newborns suffering from health problems.

The offseason seems to have the Saints headed in the right direction.

A winning season would put the Buccaneers ahead of Vegas’ expectations.

Said Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim of rookie RB T.J. Logan, “When he gets in space, he’s so explosive it’s like he’s a got a rocket in his rear.”

Who will be Rams QB Jared Goff’s top target in 2017?

DL Solomon Thomas won’t have much offseason time with the 49ers after rookie minicamp.

Seahawks C Justin Britt is soliciting help to find a stolen car.