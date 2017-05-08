“New Raiders stadium hopes to open by June 2020”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT

It’s unclear when the Raiders will leave Oakland for Las Vegas or, temporarily, elsewhere. The target for the opening of their new Nevada home is becoming more clear.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority has generated a construction timeline that projects the to-be-named venue to open in June 2020. The estimate has construction beginning in January 2018 and ending within 30 months, which could be unreasonably optimistic.

The Raiders have a lease that allows them to play in Oakland through 2018. At a minimum, they’ll need other arrangements for 2019. Possibilities include one more year in Oakland, a year of stadium sharing with the 49ers, a year in Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, or a season in another city, like San Antonio.