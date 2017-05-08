“New Raiders stadium hopes to open by June 2020”

It’s unclear when the Raiders will leave Oakland for Las Vegas or, temporarily, elsewhere. The target for the opening of their new Nevada home is becoming more clear.
Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority has generated a construction timeline that projects the to-be-named venue to open in June 2020. The estimate has construction beginning in January 2018 and ending within 30 months, which could be unreasonably optimistic.
The Raiders have a lease that allows them to play in Oakland through 2018. At a minimum, they’ll need other arrangements for 2019. Possibilities include one more year in Oakland, a year of stadium sharing with the 49ers, a year in Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, or a season in another city, like San Antonio.
30 months is 2.5 years. Nevada is eager. There wont be any egregious inspectors or environmentalists delaying the process. I’tl get done.
Not unrealistic. Favorable year-round weather and people with money making it happen. Raiders will bring 1 home to Oakland by that time
I’m kinda torn by the thought of the Raiders spending a season or two in San Antonio. On the one hand, they completely ignored the opportunity to move to San Antonio (which is a better market and region than Vegas) but on the other, a season or two of sold out games could show the league that San Antonio IS a viable market.
Personally, I just hope the crowds in Oakland are so pathetic for 2017 that they abandon Oakland completely for 2018 and 2019, similar to when the Oilers announced their intention to move to Nashville in 1995 but wouldn’t officially leave Houston until 1998.
1996 was so horrible that they left a year earlier than they wanted.
Did not realize that an unbuilt, inanimate object could have feelings. We must already be in the age of robotics now.
It’s not unreasonable at all. It’s Las Vegas, where everything gets built in what seems like overnight. The ground is easy to work in. The ground is flat. The site is ready. There are no law suits or other typical ‘other’ places issues that will hold up construction. Even Mother Nature rarely comes into play in Las Vegas except for the excessive heat in August and September. The construction trades in the valley knows how to build large and quick and they do get it done.
It would more than surprise me if they WEREN’T ready on time. They got my $100 bucks. I’m looking forward to the lottery for the PSL’s.
Remember when everyone thought the Bills were going to move.
Sam Boyd or somewhere else in Vegas, asap
Why wait until Jan to start building?
Just in time for the NFLPA strike
Raiders pissed on everyone, they’re gonna spend a year on the road. Nice plan bowlcut.
Men, if the Raiders cant win a playoff game this year, is it time to dump McKenzie and Del Rio? Denver canned John Fox after going 46-18, 4 straight Afc West crowns, one SB appearance, and Denver won the SB the following year. Apparently, Oakland doesnt have these high standard. By the by, GOO REGGIE is 30-50, one playoff appearance, no playoff wins, no AFC West titles, since assuming the role as Raiders GM. That record will get you fired with all other 31 teams. Only the Raiders…………. Commitment to Excellence? HA!
The AFC West belongs to thee Kansas City Chiefs
Joe better get a job if he wants to see them, don’t see that happening anytime soon.
Sam Boyd stadium isn’t designed for large teams in the locker rooms. Fact
Not unrealistic. There won’t be any delays due to local yahoos trying to get the DNR involved in order to do a study as to why birds fly into glass like those snowmen up in Minnesota had to do.
seatownballers says:
Sam Boyd stadium isn’t designed for large teams in the locker rooms. Fact
…because college teams have 85 scholarship players and a handful of walkons, let’s say 95 total…game-day rosters for NFL teams is 53.
And your point is…?
Guess they won’t be using the same construction outfit Atlanta is using then.
You have no clue about Vegas weather. Come winter the weather dips into the low 30’s, and I’ve seen the windchill hit close to the negatives and last April there was a ton of rain. I travel from San Diego to Vegas quite often and while it is hot, to say weather doesn’t come into play shows you have no true understanding of the dynamics over there. Stay in Hawaii.
They better finish by then or else…Raiders (Gypsies) will be looking to relocate…back to Oakland. By then, the Oakland politicians will have a viable plan.
This is the third time the Raiders have left their fans and taxpayers high and dry. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice….
Las Vegas is an easy build. California build is a disaster waiting to happen with Kroenke Rams/Carson teams. EPA’s construction snags due to over-zealous inspectors, pay-offs (California is going broke and no Hillary to bail out Jerry brown) and local building regulations the slightest violation of which will result in fines and delays. I hope Raider Nation doesn’t show up in Oakland this season. They’d be taken as fools by Davis who’s gambling that they worship at the Raiders alter no matter how much he takes them for granted. Send Davis a message Raider fans and watch them on DirecTV…it’s way cheaper.
Be Strategic; Play the one year in Salt Lake City.
Think about this a second- the closest metro area with no pro teams, a healthy football appetite (two top tier NCAA programs in metro) that will be close to the long term home- you can choose to partner for the year with either BYU or UofU, build loyalty, and take advantage of the crowd of people who regularly travel I-15 for fun (no fun allowed in Utah).
Just play at Sam Boyd if required and minimize the moving around part. The players and the staff can find their new homes, get the families settled, start using the new practice facility, etc.
This is not a road circus. I would have that the logistics get in the way of winning.
Love the idea of playing in Utah for a season. Temporarily call them the Utah Pioneers, put a wagon wheel on the helmet. But I can say in complete confidence that BYU isn’t offering it’s facilities to be used on Sundays 🙂
Why waste the rest of 2017? I don’t see why construction can’t begin in the fall. The Raiders are going to need a practice facility in or near Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are building their practice facility in Summerlin, NV.
Can’t wait for Mark Davis and Mayor Goodman to show up at the groundbreaking ceremony.
So there’s still time to rethink sending a nautical-themed team into the middle of the desert. Good luck!
The LV Raiders are going to be a disaster. They are going to be a team with no home field advantage whatsoever, as each “home” game is going to be attended mostly by fans of the visiting team who take the opportunity to enjoy a Vegas weekend while seeing their squad in a road game. Having no fans cheering for you is going to be demoralizing for the players.
danimal1974 says:
May 9, 2017 2:46 PM
The LV Raiders are going to be a disaster. They are going to be a team with no home field advantage whatsoever, as each “home” game is going to be attended mostly by fans of the visiting team who take the opportunity to enjoy a Vegas weekend while seeing their squad in a road game. Having no fans cheering for you is going to be demoralizing for the players.
—————————————————————-
You are absolutely 100% correct. It happens in San Diego, Phoenix, and Jacksonville. When you’re City is a transplant, tourist or retirement destination with decent weather, this is the end result. The California Raider constituency will make a decent number, but there will not be a home field ongoing advantage they would have enjoyed in Oakland or Los Angeles. That stadium will push closer to 40% opposing fans. The rest of the AFCW fan base would much rather travel to see a game in LV than in OAK.