Nick Mangold “still trying to see” what 2017 options are

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Center Nick Mangold visited with the Ravens before the draft and it sounded like there was a chance he was going to land in Baltimore when General Manager Ozzie Newsome said there was a good chance the Ravens would sign a veteran free agent before rookies started coming off the board.

Mangold didn’t get signed, however, and the longtime Jets starter remains without a team for the 2017 season. Mangold, who ended last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, said Monday that he’s working on getting healthy while waiting for something that would end his unemployment to materialize.

“I’m just rehabbing, trying to get right, trying to get ready,” Mangold said. “We’re still trying to see what the options are.”

The Saints are going to be without starting center Max Unger for a while after he had foot surgery, which could lead them to take a look at Mangold if they aren’t convinced moving Senio Kelemete from guard is the best solution for the team.